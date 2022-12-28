Library Corner: Boundless opportunities at Grand County’s libraries

Tallie Gray got to hold Rosie the tarantula during her trip to the Butterfly Pavilion. Day passes are available through the Access Grand program, courtesy of Grand County Library District.

I enjoy snapping a photo here and there, maybe with a tarantula, a butterfly in Colorado in January, a plethora of flora with happily lounging skeletons, or scenes while snowshoeing, participating in a sprint triathlon, or alpine skiing. And because of Grand County Library District, I have had opportunities to photograph these experiences free of charge using my library card for Access Grand, a library pass program.

Where on earth did I get to photograph a tarantula and then hold it? Or take macro shots of butterflies in January? I made reservations for a pass to the Butterfly Pavilion. That was a few hours of bliss to get away from negative temperatures and feel like we were in the tropics. Leslie Morales also visited the Butterfly Pavilion using Access Grand and said “It was so easy, and it saved us a bit of money. Thanks, GCLD!”

The lounging skeletons in flora were found at the Denver Botanic Gardens. The pass allows up to six people to enter, and there is plenty to do and see in winter months, in case you are wondering.

Snow Mountain Ranch is a treat for snowshoeing and many other activities. If you need snowshoes, every Grand County Library District library branch has some to check out. Branches are also leading snowshoe programs to help you enjoy getting out in the snow. Check out the programs tab on GCLD.org .

Fraser Valley Rec is one of the most popular passes. Card holders can use a pass every 3 months to visit this beautiful rec center. The library pass program is not a personal membership, but allows patrons to sample the various organizations. I visited the rec center using Access Grand, and then decided to purchase a punch pass to get ready for the sprint triathlon.

Access Grand saved me close to $200 when I reserved a day pass to Winter Park Ski Resort. I had a blast skiing with my friend Sara! There was no way I could have afforded to ski without the generosity of Winter Park Resort’s donation of 100 day passes to the Grand County Library District.

Jeanette McQuade, branch manager of Fraser Valley Library, said “I used (Access Grand) to visit the Headwaters River Journey Museum. As a fly-fishing connoisseur, I found it simply delightful. I was able to learn about our local river basin, the ecology of our rivers, entomology, Colorado water law, and even got to make a silly video of myself kayaking white water rapids — something I never actually do while trouting on the river. My only regret was that I didn’t allow more time to explore the exhibit!”

Do you believe spring is nearing? Visit the Denver Botanic Gardens and get ready for gardening season. Tulips will be up before you know it. Well, sooner than most flora. Day passes are available through the Access Grand program courtesy of Grand County Library District.

With a rotating list of available places to visit, some other current passes are to Middle Park’s Health Wellness Center in Kremmling, Grand Lake Fitness Center, History Colorado Center, Moffat Road Railroad Museum, Denver Firefighters Museum, Denver Museum of Nature and Science, and Grand County Historical Association Museums.

More than 750 Access Grand reservations have been made in 2022. Since many passes allow more than one person to enter their establishment, potentially over 2,200 people have become an indirect statistic for the Grand County Library District’s mission: Linking people to boundless opportunities.

While one patron has exclaimed, “This doesn’t sound like a library!” I assure you, it is true. Sign up for a library card and join the fun by visiting GCLD.org or your local Grand County Library District branch.

Tallie Gray is the director of Library Resources for the Grand County Library District.