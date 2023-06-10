Library Corner: Free legal documents resource at Grand County libraries

Summer is finally here! It’s time to get outdoors, hike, camp, walk the dog and enjoy the sunshine. Although it is not as exciting as playing outside, the start of summer is also a great time to tackle spring cleaning, do some decluttering and take care of projects you’ve been putting off.

Often, we avoid projects because we’re not sure where to start. Maybe you need to create or update your will. Perhaps it’s time to sell off some personal property. Maybe you’ve been thinking about assigning a power of attorney. Whatever your needs, Grand County Library District is here to help.

Your library card gives you free access to NUWAV Legal Documents, an online tool that lets you create professional documents quickly and easily. NUWAV has hundreds of documents in categories like estate planning (wills, power of attorney, healthcare planning), real estate (landlord, leases, eviction), business (bills of sale, contracts), civil (divorce, name change, protection order), family (medical, visitation, adoption), personal finance (identity theft, personal credit), courts (bankruptcy, immigration, FMLA), public assistance (domestic violence, social security) and more.

Simply select the document you need, fill it out online, then print, save and/or share your completed document. You can also opt to print the blank form to fill out by hand.

To access NUWAV, visit GCLD.org

From the menu bar at the top of the page, select the “Online Resources” tab and scroll down to the section called “DIY: Fix It, Create It, Learn It.”

Scroll through the alphabetical list of resources to find NUWAV Legal Documents and click the highlighted blue link.

Sign in with your Grand County Library District library card number.

Browse the general categories or search for a specific form to find the one that best meets your needs.

The library district also hosts a Virtual Legal Self-Help Clinic on the second Tuesday of each month. This service is offered free to parties without an attorney and is sponsored by your Northwest Colorado Bar Association. The clinic will give you access to a 15-minute session with a volunteer attorney who will answer questions, help fill out forms and explain process and procedure for civil legal issues; such as family law, property law, collections, landlord-tenant law, veteran’s benefits and more.

You can register for a session by calling the Juniper Library at 970-627-8353. (Please note that the Juniper Library is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, so be sure to make your appointment ahead of time.)

You can get more information from the Virtual Legal Self-Help Clinic by visiting the Checkerboard website at CheckerBoard.co . There you’ll find access to forms, instructions, rules, flowcharts and videos for over 60 different kinds of Colorado civil cases. The site also contains links to over 160 other websites, ranging from Colorado’s state judicial website to Colorado Legal Services, to the Law Library of the Library of Congress.

If you have questions or need assistance accessing these resources, contact your nearest GCLD library. We are always eager to help!