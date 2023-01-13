Library Corner: Honor Martin Luther King Jr. at your library

The library district has a plethora of resources for all ages to learn more about the inspiring Martin Luther King, Jr.

Courtesy image

“Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?” Martin Luther King Jr. said to an audience in Montgomery, Alabama, in 1957.

In the spirit of Martin Luther King Jr. Day and the National Day of Service, both being celebrated Monday, Jan. 16, Grand County Library District wants to highlight how you can support your community, find assistance, and learn about community collaborations.

A good place to start for either wanting to volunteer or searching for help is with the community resources on the Grand County website, Co.Grand.co.us . It is vast. Resource categories include: housing, rent assistance, health and nursing services, mental health services, new and expecting parent, child care, domestic violence, employment and education, senior services, and persons with disabilities.

The library district staff members are keenly aware of our community needs and its services. Readers may be scratching their heads asking, “Why would library staff know about specific community resources?” Because Grand County Library District staff members are trained to be a beacon of light, or at least a source of knowledge. Library district executive director Polly Gallagher, attends many meetings and shares her knowledge with staff.

Amanda Rooms and Kylie Renner were two of many ukulele students who enjoyed the outcome of the collaboration between the Grand County Blues Society and the library district’s ukulele classes taught by Lisa Kohlwey.

Library Corner/Courtesy photo

Also, Grand County Library District collaborates with many local nonprofits:

Grand Beginnings teaches early literacy classes and partners with the district on sensory and literacy kits that patrons can check out from the library

Grand County Blues Society has donated many musical instruments and assists with maintaining them

Fraser Valley Lions Club has provided grants to expand reading resources for those with impaired vision

The Friends of Grand County Library have contributed to making the Summer Reading Programs successful and have given seed money to the library resource department to start the much-appreciated Access Grand program

Firefighters and other first responders have been generous in reading to our storytime visitors

Search and Rescue has led Know Before You Go programs

The Grand County Historical Association is part of the Access Grand program

Grand County Public Health, Mountain Family Center and the library district are in the process of planning Senior Lunch & Learn programs for adults 60 years and older at each library, where catered meals will be served during a learning event

Upper Colorado River Watershed Group and Grand County Water Information Network work with the library district to provide fun and educational programs to explore the science of water with microscopes

These great organizations are the tip of the iceberg when it comes to where you can volunteer locally.

If you need assistance, know that asking for help is a sign of strength. It takes self-awareness to admit you do not have all the answers. If you do not want to speak with a person, the library district has an online catalog and online resources that can facilitate your quest for helpful materials.

Plus we take privacy issues seriously. So, if you do need a librarian to assist you in finding a resource, you can seek answers from people who make a living sharing relevant and valid resources and information, knowing that your situation will not be shared. Visit any one of our five locations, and explore the boundless opportunities your libraries have to offer!