Library Corner: It’s a new year, consider getting your legal matters in order

Find many of NOLO’s do-it-yourself legal publications at your local Grand County library.

Courtesy image

As the new year begins, many people look to get their legal and financial affairs in order, and Grand County Library District is here to help! Maybe you’ve decided to start your own small business, or have some legal questions about being a landlord or tenant. Perhaps you have tax questions about your Airbnb property, or are preparing to retire, or buy your first home. The library district has a vast array of legal resources that help answer both simple and more complex questions.

Legal Information Reference Center is an online resource designed to assist the general public in legal matters of all kinds. This resource includes the exclusive full text for many top consumer legal reference books, as well as thousands of legal forms for Colorado and other states. Categories include business and corporation, family affairs and divorce, immigration and travel, money and financial planning, patents, copyright and trademarks, property and real estate, rights and disputes, and wills and estate planning. In addition, you can search legal forms by state, browse popular legal forms and access many other legal resources in digital format, including free downloadable forms.

NuWav Legal Documents is an online resource that includes documents and forms specific for Colorado. Categories include estate planning, real estate, business, civil and many more. Just click on the category of interest to get a list of online forms, or use the search button to quickly find the specific form you need. You can also hover over many of the documents and terms to see easy to understand definitions and explanations.

Both of these excellent online resources are available on the library district website at GCLD.org/online-resources .

Our nonfiction collection also has many up to date NOLO publications (both in electronic and physical form). According to the NOLO website , “Our mission is to help consumers and small businesses find answers to their everyday legal and business questions”. We have several of their publications in our collection and many more available through our consortium partners. If we don’t have it, just let a librarian know what you’re looking for, and we’ll do our best to get it. “Every Airbnb Host’s Tax Guide,” “Every Tenant’s Legal Guide” and “Estate Planning Basics” are just a few of the titles included in the Grand County Library District collection.

Virtual Legal Self-help Clinics are held Tuesdays from 2-5 p.m. These are free legal clinics for parties who have no attorney. Volunteer attorneys will answer questions, help fill out forms and explain the process and procedure for civil legal issues, including family law, civil litigation, property law, probate law, collections, appeals, landlord-tenant law, veteran’s benefits and civil protection orders. For more information, please see the programs link on our website. To make an appointment for a free 15-minute session, please call the Juniper Library at 970-627-8353. Please keep in mind Juniper Library is closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

Whether you’re looking to start a small business, get out of debt, get married, write a will or set up a trust, the Grand County Library District has the resources to help.