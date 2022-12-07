Library corner: Surprise! Grand County libraries offer unexpected winter opportunities

Every so often, I meet a local who is surprised, dare I say shocked, as to all that Grand County Library District offers. The Library of Things collection, hundreds of nontraditional library items, the Access Grand library pass program, dozens of online resources and incredible programming that could fill up anyone’s calendar for months at a time are usually the roots of surprise.

Here is a reminder of some of the new and more unexpected resources you can enjoy with your library card.

Snowshoe sets have come out of summer hibernation! Each of the five library branches have various sizes of snowshoes to check out. We have laser tag kits too!

Since the summer hiking programs were so popular, there will be snowshoeing adventures! The first one to register for is the Granby Library Snowshoe Club on Dec. 20.

Want to return to the YMCA to cross-country ski? You can reserve a pass for up to four people using the Access Grand program.

Speaking of Access Grand, the Grand County Library District is fortunate to once again have day vouchers for Winter Park Resort’s 2022-23 ski season.

Are you a backcountry adventurer? Refresh your safety skills, and sign up for Fraser Valley Library’s Know Before You Go: Avalanche Awareness Program on Dec. 9. This free program could save your life.

Ready to stay inside? Visit the Kremmling Library to buy gently used books during the month of December, courtesy of The Friends of Grand County Library. To make room for new books, you might need to donate your old books. If your books are more than gently used and will not make the cut for Friends’ donation standards, use it to make a book safe or a work of art! Creativebug , an online resource from the library, has video classes on imaginative uses for castoff books.

Do you think you may have seasonal affective disorder? A common recommendation to help with winter day blues is to soak up sunlight, even if it is indoors. The library district has added two sunlight lamps to its collection. If you do not notice a positive difference in your mood, at least you did not pay to try it!

Some other new items include: Leapfrog Magic Adventure Globe; a stud finder/wall scanner; games such as Magic the Gathering, Catan, Ticket to Ride, Uno Emoji, Rummikub, and Wooden Stacking Stones; and a Monster Math Scale.

The online resources collection has more than doubled this past week! Added are databases that can help you do auto, small engine, and other DIY repairs. You can research almost any topic for all ages.

Visit GCLD.org ! The programs page is the place to register for classes and events; the catalog page is where you can explore and reserve all library items; and the online resources page will have you taking online classes, watching movies, reading newspapers, creating contracts, and researching. Under the jumbotron, you will find Access Grand library passes. We also have meeting rooms you can reserve for free and get permission to hang an art show! The library district’s mission is to link people to boundless opportunities. Let us know if there is an opportunity we should add to our list of surprises.

Tallie Gray is the director of library resources for the Grand County Library District. Learn more at GCLD.org .