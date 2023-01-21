Library Corner: The top Grand County Library District checkouts

There is a Spanish proverb, “A wise man changes his mind. A fool never will.” For years, I have been a fool when it comes to digital resources. But, like many Grand County residents, I have become a wise man willing to change my platform for literature.

In 2022, the Grand County Library District has seen the most significant shift in our see-saw between online resources and physical items. Of the 17,000-plus items checked out each month, roughly 48% of them are online, leaving 52% as physical items. I’m now on the digital bandwagon. I discovered Hoopla has 16 of the 17 Chief Inspector Armand Gamache series as audiobooks. I’m halfway through the series and enjoying the sonorous voice of the narrator!

Similar changes are happening with public computer use. We saw only half as many reservations for public computers in 2022 as we did in 2021. Instead, people are bringing their own devices into the library to use with the public Wi-Fi. Additionally, there has also been an uptick in patrons using our Grand County Library District website as a resource.

But, not everything is digital, digital, digital. People still like to visit our libraries. We saw an increase of 21% more patrons coming through our doors. An additional 6,710 participants attended programs in 2022 compared to 2021. And there was also the meeting rooms. Meeting rooms were checked out by patrons three times the amount they were in 2021. That doesn’t include study room use.

But, what our patrons really want to know. The top checkouts in our collection in 2022 were …

Books and Audiobooks

Adult print books (5 tied): “Confess”, “It Ends with Us” and Verity” by Colleen Hoover; “Shadows Reel” by C.J. Box; “Fix-It and Forget-It Mediterranean Diet Cookbook: 7-Ingredient Healthy Instant Pot and Slow Cooker Meals” by Hope Comerford

Young adult books: Three out of the top six were written by Sara J. Mass: “A Court of Thorns and Roses,” “A Court of Mist and Fury,” and “A Court of Wings and Ruin”; “It’s Not Summer Without by Jenny Han; “The Lightning Thief” by Rick Riordan; and “From Blood and Ash” by Jennifer L. Armentrout

Juvenile books: Jeff Kinney was the top author for juvenile fiction with seven of the top check outs, including “Big Shot,” “Cabin Fever,” “The Third Wheel,” “Hard Luck” and “Diary of a Wimpy Kid.”

Adult audiobooks: “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave, “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles, and “Where the Crawdads” Sing by Delia Owens

Juvenile and young adult audiobooks: “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets,” “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban,” and “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” all by J. K. Rowling

Online Resources

Books, Magazines, Entertainment: OverDrive/Libby App, Hoopla, Kanopy

DIY: Universal Class, CreativeBug, MyHeritage

Access Grand: Snow Mountain Ranch, Denver Museum of Nature and Science, Fraser Valley Rec

Digital Newspapers: The Denver Post, The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal

Research Databases: AtoZ Databases, Britannica, and American Antiquarian Society

Reading Resources

Read-alouds: “The Unicorns Who Saved Christmas,” “When a Dragon Moves in Again” and “Little Blue Truck Leads the Way”

Launch Pads: Build Me Up!, Force Pack, Fuze Pack

DVDs

Adult: “Uncharted,” “The Last Duel” and “House of Gucci”

Juvenile: PAW Patrol (4 titles), “Encanto” and “Sing 2”

Library of things collection

Games: Set, The Genius Square and Exploding Kittens

Music Items: ukulele, electronic keyboard and acoustic guitar

Favorite one-week checkouts: pickleball paddle sets, sketchbook art project, Laser Maze: Beam-Bending Logic Game and laser tag

Favorite three-week checkouts: Nintendo Switch console and games, Snap Circuits, Social & Emotional Development Kits