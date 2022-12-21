Library Corner: Treasuring books and libraries

"The Reading List" by Sara Nisha Adams features two characters who forge an unusual friendship by reading the books found on a mysterious list.

Reading is a transformational experience that enlightens the mind, expands the heart, and transports you beyond limitations. This fall, the Grand County Library District Virtual Book Club celebrated the Library Lit genre with stories and histories of libraries and librarians, bookstores and books.

Participants recommended the following favorites:

Nonfiction

“Library on Wheels” by Sharlee Mullins Glenn — “The story behind the first bookmobile — a wagon,” wrote an anonymous participant. “Loved this!”

“The Library Book” by Susan Orlean — “I appreciate the library so much more after reading it because of the library history included,” wrote an anonymous participant.

“Libraries in the Ancient World” by Lionel Casson — “This book was great! I learned so much about the invention and evolution of libraries. I read this book in a day and was left wanting to learn even more about ancient libraries, their role in ancient cities, and the people who utilized them,” wrote Sarah S.

“The Library: A Fragile History” by Andrew Pettegree — “Delightful to listen to the history of libraries — to learn that books were valued and used as bargaining tools, war booty and plunder,” wrote Carol.

Books and art

Local artist Teresa Banman discovered a unique art project underway in Norway that celebrates literature, the environment and humanity. Learn more at FutureLibrary.no .

Fiction

“The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig — “For someone who is looking for a book to inspire self-reflection about the road not traveled, this book is for you. Simple … but gets you thinking after you’ve put it down,” wrote Michele.

“The Bookshop” by Robert Hillman — “A surprising love story set in Australia between a sheep rancher and a holocaust survivor,” wrote an anonymous participant. “Simply delightful … a literary kibbutz!”

“The Library of Lost & Found” by Phaedra Patrick — “A librarian finds a donated book with a dedication written to her and journeys to find out who left it and why. Loved it!” wrote Carol.

“Murder Past Due” by Miranda James — “This book took me back to my Nancy Drew days and reminded me of how much I do actually enjoy fun, light-hearted mystery novels,” wrote Sarah S.

“The Last Chance Library” by Freya Sampson — “A small English community saved their library … but not the way you would think,” wrote an anonymous participant. “Warm and fuzzy!”

Many participants loved “The Reading List” by Sara Nisha Adams in which two characters forged an unusual friendship by reading the books found on a mysterious list. Inspired by the heartwarming story, “Your Reading List” is the club’s winter genre.

All adult library cardholders are invited to participate! Start by reading “The Reading List” (if you haven’t done so), one of the eight novels mentioned in the book, or a different title from your personal bucket list of reads.

Browse suggestions on the library catalog under the Your Reading List category. You’ll also find book blurbs on the club’s Facebook group called GCLD Virtual Book Club . Join us for genre celebrations slated for Feb. 6, 2023, at the Kremmling Library and Feb. 8 at the Hot Sulphur Springs Library. Contact these libraries for more information.