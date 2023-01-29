Library Corner: Winter reading brings adventures for all

"Cheap Land Colorado: Off-Gridders at America’s Edge" by Ted Conover is one of the newer titles available in the Grand County Library District. It was written by a Pulitzer Prize finalist and National Book Critics Circle Award-winning author.

Courtesy image

Come one, come all! Join Grand County Library District’s Winter Reading Adventure — read three books in three formats in three months. Well, the challenge actually began on Dec. 1, 2022, but there is still time to complete the adventure!

People of all ages are encouraged to participate, and you have until Feb. 28 to complete the challenge. Stop in at any of our five (did I say five?) locations, pick up a Winter Reading Adventure bookmark, complete the challenge, and enter your name into a prize drawing — yep, there are prizes!

If you have lived in Grand County for a while, you may know that library district actually has five libraries. Yes, that’s correct — five! For those who don’t know about our five fantastic locations, you can find a welcoming, safe space to read, explore, hop on a computer, or try something new — like maybe the Winter Reading Adventure (wink, wink).

Our libraries are found in Fraser (Fraser Valley Library), Granby, Grand Lake (Juniper Library), Hot Sulphur Springs and Kremmling. With five different locations, the district is able to provide open hours for the public seven days a week! Stop in to meet our friendly staff and check out our new books, DVDs, magazines, Library of Things items, newspapers, Access Grand passes and online resources.

Cozy up and read! Join the Winter Reading Adventure, and stretch your imagination. Here are a few of our newer titles you may enjoy exploring during the winter months.

Biographies

“Lessons from the Edge: A Memoir by Marie Yovanovitch” (former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine)

“Riverman: An American Odyssey by Ben McGrath” — The riveting story of Dick Conant, an American folk hero who … solo canoed thousands of miles of American rivers — and then disappeared off the coast of North Carolina.

“I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy — A heartbreaking and hilarious memoir.

Nonfiction

“Starry Messenger: Cosmic Perspectives on Civilization” by Neil deGrasse Tyson — The book’s description says it “shines new light on the crucial fault lines of our time … in a way that stimulates a deeper sense of unity for us all.”

“The Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee Book” by Jerry Seinfeld — “Keenest insights and funniest exchanges from eighty-four episodes of the groundbreaking streaming series,” according to the book’s description.

“Cheap Land Colorado: Off-Gridders at America’s Edge” by Ted Conover — a Pulitzer Prize finalist and National Book Critics Circle Award-winning author.

Adult Fiction

“Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver — “Demon is a voice for the ages–akin to Huck Finn or Holden Caulfield–only even more resilient…I think it’s her best,” writes Beth Macy, author of “Dopesick.”

“Age of Vice” by Keepti Kapoor — “Sensationally good — huge, epic, immersive and absorbing … certain to be a book of the year,” writes Lee Child.

“The Night Travelers” by Armando Lucas Correa — “A timely must-read,” writes People magazine.

“Locust Lan” by Stephen Amidon “…as perceptive as it is compulsively readable,” writes The Washington Post.

“Moonrise Over New Jessup” by Jamila Minnicks — The winner of the 2021 PEN/Bellwether Prize for Socially Engaged Fiction.

“City Under One Roof” by Iris Yamashita — Written by an Academy Award-nominated screenwriter, it takes place in a tiny town in Alaska and received starred reviews.

There are so many amazing reads available at any of Grand County Library District’s five locations. Explore our online catalog at GCLD.org .