Library update: November is International Games Month with participation from libraries all over the world

Lucas Reade, MPHS student and member of TAG (Teen Advisory Group), attended a VR training session to learn about the equipment that is available during scheduled GCLD library programs.

Grand County Library District/Courtesy Photo

November is International Games Month! Libraries all over the world will be offering gaming opportunities to help communities reconnect around the educational, recreational and social values of games.

Grand County Library District is hopping a-board! Who doesn’t enjoy the camaraderie of Pictionary or the intrigue of a good game of Clue? I might be dating myself, but I have wonderful memories of playing board games as a kid — Sorry, Mystery Date, Trivial Pursuit, Guess Who?, Trouble and Parcheesi.

Card games were some of my favorites over the years. Playing Uno, Skip Bo, kings in the corners or crazy eights on camping trips helped when we were trapped in a tent on rainy days. Of course, a good game of solitaire always helped pass the time. Admit it, who hasn’t played a bit of online solitaire waiting to clock out after a long day’s work?

Did you know that Grand County’s libraries have a fantastic collection of games and resources available for checkout? With the holidays on the horizon, stop by and take advantage of the hours of entertainment you can offer your friends and family with items you find in our Library of Things. Search the online catalog at GCLD.org , or stop by and browse items like lawn games, STEAM Kits and indoor games. We also have laser tag!

Reserve a meeting room and host a game night of your own at the library. As a matter of fact, you could borrow games from the library to provide fun and entertainment at your next gathering.

Take advantage of the numerous virtual reality opportunities being offered at Kremmling Library, Hot Sulphur Springs Library or Juniper Library in Grand Lake. See things a brand-new way, and have fun gaming, creating music or traveling to new worlds — all without leaving the library. Equipment and instruction are provided.

Attend one of the upcoming gaming events offered through the library district. Parents, caregivers and educators are welcome to join us for The Brain Architecture Game from noon to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, at Granby Library located at 55 Zero St. This program offers hands-on opportunities to help caregivers and teachers learn about the lifelong impact of early childhood experiences on brain development. Lunch will be provided, and registration is required.

Teens in grades six to 12 can join us for Games Galore from 3-5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, at the Granby Library. There will be food, fun, virtual reality and other games of all kinds available to play or try out for the first time. Bring your friends and let the competition begin!

Finally, if you happen to be home for Thanksgiving break, stop by either the Kremmling Library, at 300 S Eighth St. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, or the Hot Sulphur Springs Library at 150 Moffat Ave. on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Both locations will host a Family Games and Crafts program between 2-5 p.m. Play a variety of games, explore the Makerspace Kits or make some crafts. These events will be fun for the whole family!

Find out more about the programs, games, and resources available at our libraries by visiting our website at GCLD.org . Game on!