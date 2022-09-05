Local libraries offer career help during Workforce Development Month

Bex Drake, Employment Specialist and Career Coach with the Department of Labor and Employment, will be offering “Meet Your Career Coach” events at various library locations during the month of September.

September is Workforce Development Month, and Grand County Library District has you covered. Whether you are exploring new career opportunities, hoping to complete your high school education and beyond, wanting to take a few classes to boost your resume, or feel career coaching is the way to go, look no further.

By the way, September is also Library Card Sign-up Month. Let me tell you about a few of the things available to you with a library card. Not only will you have access to a large consortium of resources, both physical and digital, but there are opportunities to participate in educational and recreational programs, book clubs, storytimes and after-school clubs. The library also provides resources that will help you enhance and develop job skills to assist with employability.

Career Online High School provides an avenue for individuals who were unable to complete high school. This is an accredited high school diploma and career certificate program for Grand County residents who are 19 years of age or older. With the support of the library, online courses and coaching are available to assist with diploma completion. A limited number of scholarships are also available through the library for those who qualify. A local library card is required to participate in this program.

Universal Class, one of the library district’s online resources, offers hundreds of online self-paced classes. You can earn a certificate documenting your continuing education units, contact hours and course completion. A wide range of topics are available including accounting, alternative medicine, crafts, career training, hobbies, general education, office skills, parenting and family, spiritual studies, teacher resources, web development, and more.

Additionally, Grand County is part of the Northwest Workforce Area. There had been a Workforce Center in Granby, but the organization now works with the library district.

“It was out of a desire to offer equitable accessibility to all county residents that we moved from one location and have partnered with the Grand County Library District to provide local Workforce Center services at multiple locations,” said Bex Drake, employment specialist and career coach with the Department of Labor and Employment

Through this partnership, the hope is to connect Coloradans with meaningful employment, and businesses with talented employees. The goal is to grow a thriving local economy with a strong workforce at the center. Bex is meeting on-line or in person at local libraries to provide personalized, expert support for job searching and career development. Her services include assistance in updating or creating resumes, interview practice, job search strategies, career coaching, and providing training opportunities and connections to a larger job pool.

For more resources select “Colorado Workforce” from the community links at the bottom of our website, GCLD.org . Since September is Workforce Development Month, we hope to schedule various “Meet Your Career Coach” events throughout Grand County. To find out more, contact your local library or call Bex Drake at 970-333-6986. Visit bexdrake.youcanbook.me to make a virtual online appointment.