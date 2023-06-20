Opinion | Patrick Brower: Demographics reveal a destiny of slower local resident growth

I’ve said it here before, so forgive me. But, demographics are destiny.

Last week Grand County’s Economic Development Vision Summit hosted Colorado State Demographer Elizabeth Garner. She gave a sobering snapshot of a destiny for Grand County, and most of Colorado, that envisions slower growth and an evolving ethnicity.

That, surprisingly, painted a snapshot that also included continuing robust growth in the tourism and visitor sector for Grand County, which also suggested that the housing and employment problems aren’t going to be getting much better soon for Grand and the state.

The Colorado trends noted by Garner show that our population is growing at a slower rate, because births are down and deaths are up. As well as, migration and mobility are slowing compared to the last decade. This means it’s more difficult for employers here and across Colorado to attract and retain the best and the brightest employees and citizens.

For those who want to point fingers related to these trends can point them right at me, as I’m in the age group, the boomers, that is growing the fastest. Garner’s numbers show that people in my age group reflect the largest share of future growth, that is those of us who are 65 or older.

This means that youth and the prime working age are becoming a smaller share of the total population, suggesting strongly that as people in my age group retire and move to warmer climes, there will be fewer and fewer people to take the jobs left vacant.

Then we get into an interesting phenomenon related to all this. This means we are going to see growing racial and ethnic diversity because with slowing birth rates among our existing population. And with older folks like me getting out of the workforce, there are jobs available that can be filled by people who aren’t all white Anglo Saxons. This is likely to be happening across the state and in Grand County.

In fact, it’s already happening.

Also sobering was the fact that the decade of 2010 to 2020 was the second slowest decade for the United States in terms of population growth. And 2020-21 was the slowest year for the U.S. growth rate. A total of 17 states lost population. In 2021-22, 19 states lost population. Locally, here in Colorado our growth rate went from 14.8 percent from 2010-22 to a mere .5 percent for 2021-22.

Just consider this. Grand County’s population, now at 15,748, was the same at the end of 2022 as it was at the beginning of 2020. Some places had growth in those two years, like Granby, adding 159 people, but places like Kremmling (losing 21) and Grand Lake, actually lost people, with the unincorporated areas of the county losing 282 people.

Other towns that saw growth were Winter Park, adding 63 people, and Fraser, adding 87.

What’s behind this? An extremely low local birth rate combined with what she calls “net migration,” which factors people coming and going. The going and coming, it seems, are leveling out in our county.

Jobs? Well, it looks like we’ve mostly regained the jobs lost due to impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Grand falls into a category that is similar to other mountain resort counties. We have seen a slight decrease (0-2%) in the number of jobs total. As Garner says, people are jobs and jobs are people.

For me, the bottom line in this aspect of Garner’s presentation is that Grand County’s population isn’t growing very fast. I’ve always wished, when I ran the newspapers and as I’ve been helping other people in business here, that there could be more local residents. That’s because local residents drive year-round, consistent business activity. But the Grand County population forecast shows that the county is expected to have 16,996 residents by 2030, that’s only 1,250 more people than we have now. That’s about seven percent. That’s not exactly expansive growth.

With the exception of the northern Front Range, that’s fairly typical for lots of Colorado. The bottom line is that we’re not going to be overrun with a population boom here and thankfully we ae not like counties in the northwestern and southwestern parts of the state that are forecast to see large losses of population.

Next I’ll delve into the implications of all this for our tourism-based economy, where economic growth and tourist numbers are out-pacing local growth, with surprising numbers relating to tourist traffic and overall tourist numbers.

Patrick Brower is the Enterprise Facilitator for the Grand Enterprise Initiative. He offers free and confidential business management coaching to anyone who wants to start or expand a business in Grand County. He is also the author of “KILLDOZER: The True Story of the Colorado Bulldozer Rampage.” He can be reached by calling 970-531-0632 or at patrickbrower@kapoks.org .