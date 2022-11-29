Superintendent update: Happenings in West Grand

November is the month where we traditionally pause to be thankful for various aspects of our lives. In the spirit of Thanksgiving, I want to take a moment to say thank you to our students, West Grand School District staff, parents and our community. We are grateful for you.

Veteran’s assembly

Our students from kindergarten through eighth graders were able to say thank you to our local veterans on Thursday, Nov. 10, when they hosted a veterans celebration at the school gymnasium. Students from kindergarten to fifth grade, as well as our sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade choir students, each made a flag, paraded around the gym and sang special songs dedicated to veterans, our armed forces and our country. The middle school student council planned the event in conjunction with West Grand K-8 staff members. We are thankful for all of the men and women who chose to serve our country and for those that continue to do so.

West Grand High School intern of the month

West Grand High School continues to recognize an intern of the month and this past month it was Brayden James. James is interning with Jacob Bauer at Middle Park Health Physical Therapy. Check out our social media posts to see the full story. We are thankful for our partnerships within our community.

Events and Activities happening between now and the winter break:

Foundation Game between West Grand High School and Middle Park High School girls and boys basketball teams on Wednesday, Nov. 30. A fun tradition in rivalry continues at West Grand High School. JV starts at 4 p.m., followed by the varsity teams. Come enjoy a night of Grand County fun! In addition to the basketball games, West Grand High School will host our annual home wrestling tournament on Saturday, Dec. 17. It is always a great tournament to see local hard work and talent as well as other teams from around the state. Throughout the whole month of December, our K-12 music staff and students will be hosting various concerts for all to see. The concerts include K-5 music classes, 6-12 choir and band, as well as handbell choir students. Check out our website to make sure you don’t miss any performances! Craft Fairs — this year we are excited to be hosting not just one craft fair, but two! The traditional Kremmling Preschool Craft Fair is on Saturday, Dec. 3 at West Grand High School. This year our West Grand PALS (Parents Actively Linked to Schools) group is also hosting a craft fair for students and parents to come and enjoy a “build-a-craft-night” on Wednesday, Dec. 14.

We are thankful for the many and different opportunities to be active, involved, and engaged as students and parents here at West Grand. We hope to see you all at these events!