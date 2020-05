COVID-19: How to Navigate Unemployment (Video) Laid off and not sure what to do next? View our informational webinar featuring unemployment and career development experts. Learn how to apply for unemployment benefits, how the CARES Act has changed those benefits, and what you can do now to prepare to re-enter the workforce.

Q&A: Mental Health and Covid-19 This week’s live webinar features mental health professionals and advocates to talk about some of the issues surrounding mental health in the current conditions. Our panelists are: Dr. Matt Wong, a clinical psychologist in South…

Q&A: COVID-19 and the Economy This week’s live webinar focuses on common questions about COVID-19 and its impact on the economy. Our panelists are Martin Shields, professor and Director of the Regional Economics Institute at Colorado State University, and Kat…