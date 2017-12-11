A final and an Olympic bid for Vail moguls skiers at first World Cup

LOCAL MOGULS PICTURE

Key characters

Matt Leseur — Bremuda ski team member from Vail who just made Olympics at Ruka World Cup

Emerson Smith — Top performing American man from Ruka World Cup and Leseur’s teammate in Ski & Snowboard Club Vail program

Riley Campbell — Coach who discovered Smith, also coach of the Bermuda moguls skiing team and a coach for Ski & Snowboard Club Vail

John Dowling — Coach who discovered Campbell, also program director for Ski & Snowboard Club Vail

Tess Johnson — Ski & Snowboard Club Vail athlete who could benefit from having Campbell at Olympics now that Leseur qualified

Morgan Schild — Ski & Snowboard Club Vail athlete who will benefit from having Campbell at Olympics now that Leseur qualified