Alleged attack leads to child abuse charge

Police arrested a man after he allegedly assaulted and tried to strangle a woman in the bed where she had been sleeping with her child.

According to an arrest affidavit, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an assault around 9:45 p.m. Aug. 19 at a lodge outside Grand Lake where a woman alleged Gabriel Roybal, 35, had attacked her while she slept.

The affidavit says Roybal and the woman had been fighting verbally earlier in the day before the woman went to sleep. Then while she slept, Roybal entered her bedroom and allegedly tried to smother the woman with a blanket.

The woman told police that she tried to fight Roybal off her but he pressed down on her neck with the blanket and his forearm, the affidavit says. It adds that the woman lost two teeth during the assault.

According to the affidavit, the woman’s child was in the same bed during the attack.

Police allegedly observed injuries on both Roybal and the woman, but the affidavit says Roybal denied that anything had happened.

Roybal also had three warrants out of Boulder and Larimer counties and Fort Collins.

Roybal is charged with second degree assault, child abuse and three counts of being a fugitive of justice. He is scheduled to be in court at 2 p.m. Oct. 6.