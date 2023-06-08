 Cabin Fever golf tournament kicks off season at Grand Lake Golf Club | SkyHiNews.com
Cabin Fever golf tournament kicks off season at Grand Lake Golf Club

News News |

Greg Hansen
Grand Lake Golf Course men's club

Stewart Schwensen shot an 81 on Wednesday to win the annual Cabin Fever golf tournament at the Grand Lake Golf Club, signalling the start of another local golf season.

He finished four strokes in front of Larry Burks, who is the golf pro at Grand Elk Golf Club in Granby.

In net competition, Jim Negri was the winner with a 68, followed by Larry Howe with a 73.

