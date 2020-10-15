Cameron Peak Fire grows to state’s largest ever wildfire

Smoke from the Cameron Peak Fire looms over Grand County. The fire has exploded to the state's largest in recorded history.

Courtesy Julianne Eichler

Two months after first igniting, the Cameron Peak fire exploded Wednesday to become the largest wildfire in Colorado’s history.

In just one day, the fire burned 30,000 acres, bringing its size to 164,140 acres at 56% containment. More than 1,000 personnel are currently helping to battle the blaze.

As strong winds and dry fuels pushed the fire east, neighborhoods west of Fort Collins were ordered to evacuate while others are under voluntary orders.

The growth of the fire also led to additional closures in the northern section of Rocky Mountain National Park. Closures implemented Thursday include the Lawn Lake Trail and surrounding areas.

The Cow Creek Trail, Black Canyon Trail, Gem Lake Trail and Lumpy Ridge area all closed Sunday, as well as associated cross country zones. Currently the northern part of Rocky is closed to all recreational access.

Old Fall River Road also remains closed, while Trail Ridge Road and other areas of the park are open.

The Pine Gulch Fire, which burned 139,007 acres near Grand Junction, previously held the title as Colorado’s largest for just 48 days.