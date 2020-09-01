Cameron Peak Fire now 5% contained

The Cameron Peak Fire north of Grand County has burned more than 23,000 acres with 5% containment as of Tuesday morning.

Recent rainfall and cool temperatures have limited the fire from spreading, according to fire managers, who said a Monday reconnaissance flight found that a section of the western boundary of the fire had stopped in sparse fuels along a ridgeline. As a result, they feel confident that section of the fire is contained.

At the same time, fire managers expect fire activity and smoke production to pick up soon with dry and breezy conditions settling in this week and the fire pattern returning to critical burning conditions by Friday.

In preparation, crews report they are still building indirect lines to protect the communities surrounding the fire area, along with continued structure assessments in Crystal Lakes, Redfeather Lakes and the Glacier View communities.

Also, Highway 14 has been closed from Rustic to Gould. There is heavy fire traffic through the Poudre Canyon as well. On Monday, Larimer County lifted the voluntary evacuation orders near the fire, though mandatory evacuation orders remain in place. The Roosevelt National Forest has implemented a large closure area around the fire.