Colorado Free Application Day is Oct. 13

All 32 public colleges and universities in Colorado, along with several private institutions, will allow students to apply for free on Oct. 13 for the third Colorado Free Application Day.

All residents of Colorado applying for undergraduate programs at participating Colorado colleges and universities are eligible to submit their admission application for free on Oct. 13.

This includes undergraduate level certificates, associate degrees and bachelor degrees. First-time freshmen, transfer students, returning students and applicants seeking a second bachelor degree are eligible to apply for free.

For more, cdhe.colorado.gov/colorado-free-application-day-is-october-13-2020.