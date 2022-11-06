Complaint alleges Republican District 13 state representative candidate misused campaign funds

David Buckley

David Buckley/Courtesy Photo

A complaint filed Oct. 21 with the Colorado Secretary of State’s office alleges that David Buckley, the Republican candidate for the District 13 state representative seat, misused donor contributions and violated the stated purpose of his committee.

The complainant, Daniel F. Wolf, claims Buckley’s finance reports indicate excessive mileage reimbursements. While the complaint reads that Buckley’s reimbursements should be calculated by the IRS rate of 58.5 cents per mile, the Colorado Office of the State Controller website shows the IRS rate increased to 62.5 cents per mile on July 1. The change does not account for discrepancies the complaint highlights, though.

On June 4, the complaint reads, when the IRS rate was 58.5 cents per mile, Buckley drove from his home in Kremmling to Walden and back, or about 120 miles, and reimbursed himself $180.50. Wolf claims the reimbursement should have been $70.20.

After highlighting other discrepancies, the complaint claims Buckley reimbursed himself $7,707.18 from the start of his campaign until the complaint was filed. Wolf wrote that dollar amount would equal 13,174 total miles driven, but Buckley’s reports only listed 4,551 miles driven, with $935 of reimbursement being listed with no destination.

Wolf also alleges that Buckley “double-dipp(ed)” by purchasing fuel while on trips for which he claimed mileage reimbursement.

Buckley wrote in an email to Sky-Hi News that “this complaint has no merit.”

The complaint details on the secretary of state’s Transparency in Contribution and Expenditure Reporting website reads that the complaint’s status is open and that an initial review is due Friday, Nov. 4.