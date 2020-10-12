Deep Creek Fire 100% contained | SkyHiNews.com
Deep Creek Fire 100% contained

Taylor Sienkiewicz, Summit Daily News
A host of aircraft including a Type 2 helicopter, a Type 3 helicopter, a large air tanker, two single engine air tankers, two super scoopers and an air attack plane to coordinate it all played a key role in keeping the Deep Creek Fire in check Thursday.
The Deep Creek Fire was declared 100% contained by the National Forest Service on Sunday evening after snow fell in the area.

On Sunday morning, fire crews had gotten containment up to 85% after the flames had scorched about 88 acres. Mother Nature helped out with about an inch of snow falling on the fire on Sunday, according to a release from the National Forest Service. The fire also saw significant wind.

Closures at Dice Hill and Spring Creek Road have been lifted, but the perimeter burned by the fire remains closed. The release noted that firefighters will continue to monitor the fire in upcoming days but most are being released.

