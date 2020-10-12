Deep Creek Fire 100% contained
The Deep Creek Fire was declared 100% contained by the National Forest Service on Sunday evening after snow fell in the area.
On Sunday morning, fire crews had gotten containment up to 85% after the flames had scorched about 88 acres. Mother Nature helped out with about an inch of snow falling on the fire on Sunday, according to a release from the National Forest Service. The fire also saw significant wind.
Closures at Dice Hill and Spring Creek Road have been lifted, but the perimeter burned by the fire remains closed. The release noted that firefighters will continue to monitor the fire in upcoming days but most are being released.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grand County make the Sky-Hi News' work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User