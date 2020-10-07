Devil’s Thumb Ranch named top resort

Devil’s Thumb Ranch Resort and Spa has been voted one of the best resorts in the midwest and west and the fourth best in Colorado.

Condé Nast Traveler announced the results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards with more then 715,000 voters. The Condé Nast Traveler awards are one of the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry.

“It is an incredible honor and testimony to the entire Devil’s Thumb Ranch team to be selected again this year among the top four resorts in the state,” Dan Abrashoff, general manager for Devil’s Thumb Ranch, said in a release.

“This year, we are exceptionally proud of each and every staff member for navigating the current pandemic, being agile to implement procedural changes to keep every guest and coworker healthy, and continuing to deliver extraordinary guest experiences through it all.”