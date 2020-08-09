Emily Warner Museum co-founder honored with Spirit of Flight Award

The Spirit of Flight Foundation named Dr. Penny Rafferty Hamilton the 2020 Spirit of Flight Award. AVEE, the foundation's SOF mascot, proudly adorns her classic trophy.

Courtesy Penny Hamilton

A co-founder of Granby’s Emily Warner Field Aviation Museum was honored by the Spirit of Flight Foundation for her work promoting aviation education.

Dr. Penny Hamilton received the 2020 Spirit of Flight Award from the foundation at its annual Spirit of Flight Day on July 11 in Westminster, at the new location of the foundation’s collection.

Hamilton is a donor and volunteer for Spirit of Flight, has written books about aviation history and co-founded the Emily Warner museum in Granby. She has been inducted in both the Colorado Aviation and Women’s Hall of Fame.

Spirit of Flight’s mission is to preserve and display aviation history to honor all American veterans, educate the general public about aviation and inspire future aviators.