Crews extinguish shed fire near Kremmling home
Local firefighters acted quickly to contain a blaze that came within a few feet of a home.
The Kremmling and Hot Sulphur Springs/Parshall Fire Protection Districts responded to a report of a shed fire Friday.
The firefighters worked fast to stop what Hot Sulphur’s fire protection district said could have been a “total disaster.” Kremmling fire added in a Facebook post that the fire was one to two minutes away from being a “worse situation.”
Hot Sulphur Spring’s fire district reported that the fire was human caused, making it the second human caused fire in as many days for the area. The Deep Creek Fire burning 15 miles south of Kremmling was reportedly human caused but remains under investigation.
Fire officials emphasized that Grand County remains under a stage two fire ban, meaning absolutely no open flames.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grand County make the Sky-Hi News' work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User