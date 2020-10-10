Crews extinguish shed fire near Kremmling home

Local firefighters acted fast to stop a shed fire in Kremmling from reaching a home on Friday.

Kremmling Fire Protection District

The Kremmling and Hot Sulphur Springs/Parshall Fire Protection Districts responded to a report of a shed fire Friday.

The firefighters worked fast to stop what Hot Sulphur’s fire protection district said could have been a “total disaster.” Kremmling fire added in a Facebook post that the fire was one to two minutes away from being a “worse situation.”

Hot Sulphur Spring’s fire district reported that the fire was human caused, making it the second human caused fire in as many days for the area. The Deep Creek Fire burning 15 miles south of Kremmling was reportedly human caused but remains under investigation.

Fire officials emphasized that Grand County remains under a stage two fire ban, meaning absolutely no open flames.