Cameron Peak Fire at 14,000 acres; Grizzly Creek grows to 27,000

The Cameron Peak Fire started Thursday near Cameron Pass and Chambers Lake, north of Grand County. It is one of four major fires burning in Colorado and has grown to 14,000 acres.

Courtesy US Forest Service

Four major fires are burning in Colorado, including the Williams Fork Fire in Grand County.

Of the four fires across the state, Williams Fork has burned the smallest acreage as the newest blaze. As Colorado experiences hotter and dryer summers, the blazes so far have burned more than 200 square miles of the state.

Cameron Peak

The Cameron Peak Fire north of Grand County had grown to 14,018 acres with 0% containment by Tuesday.

The fire ignited Thursday in the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests near Cameron Pass and Chambers Lake. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

The 393 personnel responding to the fire have focused efforts on structure protection and indirect suppression activities. Helicopters are being used along the west side of Long Draw Road and along Colorado Highway 14 to keep the fire from crossing either of those roads again.

The most significant growth Monday occurred along the west and southwest flanks of the fire, in the Rawah Wilderness and near Cameron Pass, where crews contained multiple spot fires across Highway 14 and Long Draw Road. No structures or facilities have been damaged.

Winds are pushing the fire to the west and southwest and additional resources continue to arrive. Highway 14 remains closed from Rustic to Gould. There is heavy fire traffic through the Poudre Canyon as well.

A Type 2 Rocky Mountain Incident Team is managing the fire.

Grizzly Creek Fire

A section of Interstate 70 near Glenwood Canyon remains closed due to the Grizzly Creek Fire, which has grown to 27,000 acres at 0% containment.

Officials said weather for the next two days is a concern with the potential for dry thunderstorms. Hot and dry conditions with winds out of the northeast are expected to continue.

According to US Forest Service data going back to the 1930s, by acres burned, this fire is now the largest in the history of the White River National Forest. The next biggest fire on that land was the Big Fish Fire in the Flattops north of Glenwood Springs in 2002, burning 16,912 acres of national forest and totaling 17,056 acres.

Firefighters have bolstered efforts using heavy equipment in every division to construct a fire line. Structure protection will continue in No Name and Bair Ranch, with additional efforts in High Aspen, Spring Valley and areas to the south as needed.

Crews on the east side of the fire will work to complete indirect fire line construction from I-70 to Coffee Pot Road and engage the fire where they safely can.

Direct attack of the fire continues to be difficult, due to the rugged and steep terrain of the area. More than 700 personnel are focused on this blaze.

On Monday, more favorable weather allowed firefighters to continue with water and retardant drops. There was active fire in the upper No Name Creek drainage and resources focused on preventing spot fires from crossing the creek.

Structure protection was ongoing in Bair Ranch and No Name, with no loss of structures.

Pine Gulch Fire

The fire that started July 31 in western Colorado has grown to more then 87,000 acres and is the fourth largest wildfire in state history.

The blaze north of Grand Junction is at 7% containment with more than 800 personnel focused on fighting it. Lightening is listed as the cause of the blaze.

The Aspen Times contributed to this report.