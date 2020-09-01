First dusting of white stuff hits the mountains

After a cooler, wetter evening, Winter Park Resort shared a photo of Parry Peak with what looks to be the season’s first snow.

The dusting may not be much, but it’s visible, meaning the countdown to winter is dwindling.

OpenSnow predicted that only elevations above 10,000 feet would see snow.

Next door, both Loveland and Breckenridge Resorts shared similar photos of their mountains after the first snowfall.

Last year, the mountains got their first visible powder on Sept. 6, with actual snow falling the week of Oct. 7.

According to the 2020 Farmer’s Almanac prediction for this winter, northern Colorado is expected to see more snow this year than last.

OpenSnow lists early next week as the next possible chance for a dusting at higher elevations again.