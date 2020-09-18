Forest service reminds recreationists that Williams Fork Fire continues to burn

A Brainerd Firehawk A-Star helicopter flies above the Williams Fork River in the Henderson Mine/ Mill area preparing to perform firing operations in late August.

Courtesy Kari Greer

As another weekend rolls around, the US Forest Service reminds Grand County residents and visitors that the Williams Fork Fire continues to burn within its perimeter.

The fire, which started over a month ago and has not seen significant growth in weeks, is 16% contained and has burned 12,280 acres. The fire is currently being managed by a Type 3 team with the support of primarily local fire personnel.

According to an update from the forest service, many large hunting camps have been established in the Church Park area. All campers and recreationists north and east of the fire closure are urged to remain vigilant.

Hot spots and smoke are visible on Keyser Ridge. Officials warn that fire activity could pick up this weekend with the warm and windy weather. If needed, helicopters will be actively working in the area over the weekend.

On Tuesday, a helicopter searching out hot spots was grounded because of a drone in the area. Officials emphasized that drones can be deadly for firefighting aircraft and that the entire area within two miles of the fire remains a “No Drone Zone.”

A small amount of fire activity along Keyser Ridge added less than 5 acres to the overall fire size while burnout operations on the south side of the fire near Bobcat Creek accounted for the rest of the growth.

A closure remains in effect for the roads, trails and campgrounds in the immediate fire area.