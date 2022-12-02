Forest services to conduct fire fuel reduction program in December

The Colorado State Forest Service, U.S. Forest Service and Denver Water will work with private landowners to reduce fire fuels on private land across 125 acres east of Fraser. A state forest service press release read the program will start early December and end later this month or in January.

Crews will work Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will use County Road 8 as their route to remove material. The press release alerts residents to use caution along Country Road 8 from County Road 810 to U.S. Highway 40, where they will see an increase in log-hauling trucks.

The project looks to reduce the volume and connectivity of woody fuels to reduce wildfire hazards in the area’s communities and watersheds and make fires more manageable for firefighters.

A 2013 interagency watershed assessment labeled the area as a high-priority watershed of the Upper Colorado River Headwaters. The state forest service has previously completed fuel reduction projects on 572 acres of adjacent private lands.