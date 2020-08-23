Good news aside, Williams Fork Fire remains a concern

An Interagency Hotshot Crew, a highly experienced hand crew, works with a dozer to construct a containment line Friday along the southwest flank of the fire near Williams Creek. Kari Greer / Williams Fork Fire Info
Crews continue battling the Williams Fork Fire burning in southern Grand County. The fire is expected to be on the landscape for a long time. Kari Greer / Williams Fork Fire Info
Crews work on structure protection by setting up a hoselay Wednesday at Ute Park Ranch. Courtesy Williams Fork Fire PIO
A firefighter turns off one of two pumps syphoning water from the creek to the 1,500 gallon pools in the Fraser Experimental Forest. People are working to protect valuable equipement and research in the area against the Williams Fork Fire. McKenna Harford / mharford@skyhinews.com
The Williams Fork Fire burns Wednesday near the Williams Creek and Henderson Mill area. Courtesy Williams Fork Fire PIO
Pike Hotshot Asst. Supt. Jeff Bade coordinates with crews over the radio. Courtesy Williams Fork Fire PIO
A crowd watches from Ute Pass as the Williams Fork Fire burns on Saturday afternoon. Courtesy Mark Jardim
Williams Fork Fire from County Road 3 on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. Courtesy Amy Noraka
Williams Fork Fire on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. Courtesy Maryann Naylor
Heavy smoke from the Williams Fork Fire overshadows the Grand Elk Golf Course on Friday in Granby. Grand County remains under an air quality alert through at least Sunday. Courtesy Julianne Eichler
The Williams Fork Fire has grown to over 1,300 acres in Grand County, located 15 miles northwest of Fraser. The fire started around noon Friday. Courtesy US Forest Service
The US Forest Service reported minor growth of the Williams Fork Fire in Grand County again on Saturday, even with warmer temperatures in the area fueling the blaze.
Fire crews also made more progress in securing fire lines along the west and southwest of the fire with additional containment anticipated soon. Currently, the fire has burned 10,813 acres with 3% containment.
According to the Forest Service, weather apart from Saturday’s warm temperatures helped produce only moderate fire activity, as the fire mostly ran upslope and torched trees within its perimeter.
The fire has exhibited similar growth patterns since Thursday, but fire officials are still warning residents the blaze is expected to continue for quite some time.
Complicating matters is a large amount of dead timber and dry vegetation in the area that could easily burn under the right weather conditions, including temperatures, humidity and winds.
The remote location and rugged terrain are also adding to the complexity of crews accessing locations for fire suppression. Efforts to determine areas to confine the fire along the north and eastern portions continue.
