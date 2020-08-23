Good news aside, Williams Fork Fire remains a concern

The US Forest Service reported minor growth of the Williams Fork Fire in Grand County again on Saturday, even with warmer temperatures in the area fueling the blaze.

Fire crews also made more progress in securing fire lines along the west and southwest of the fire with additional containment anticipated soon. Currently, the fire has burned 10,813 acres with 3% containment.

According to the Forest Service, weather apart from Saturday’s warm temperatures helped produce only moderate fire activity, as the fire mostly ran upslope and torched trees within its perimeter.

Williams Fork Fire Info

The fire has exhibited similar growth patterns since Thursday, but fire officials are still warning residents the blaze is expected to continue for quite some time.

Complicating matters is a large amount of dead timber and dry vegetation in the area that could easily burn under the right weather conditions, including temperatures, humidity and winds.

The remote location and rugged terrain are also adding to the complexity of crews accessing locations for fire suppression. Efforts to determine areas to confine the fire along the north and eastern portions continue.

An operational fire update will be at 5 p.m. tonight at http://www.facebook.com/williamsforkfire. For more info, go to http://www.co.grand.co.us/1331/Williams-Fork-Fire.