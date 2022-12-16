Granby approves liquor license for ax throwing business

The sign for Troublesome Tomahawks and High Mountain Firearms sits on top of the building on Agate Avenue.

Kyle McCabe/Sky-Hi News

Granby’s Board of Trustees held four separate meetings Tuesday, Dec. 13, the first of which was a meeting of the Granby Liquor Licensing Authority. The agenda had two items — the first approved the minutes from the June 22, 2021 meeting, and the second approved a beer and wine liquor license for Troublesome Tomahawks.

Troublesome Tomahawks shares a commercial space with High Mountain Firearms and Columbine Massage LLC. Seth Stern owns the ax throwing and firearms businesses and spoke to the board at Monday’s meeting.

The combination of firearm store and alcohol distributor caused concern for the Granby Police Department in their review of the liquor permit application. The department recommended conditions for the permit , including that alcohol should not be sold while the firearms store is open and that the ax throwing business should not be open at the same time as the firearms store.

Stern took issue with the requirement that his two businesses would be prohibited from operating at the same time. He told the board that the business hours have overlapped with no issue since he opened the businesses earlier this year and that he does not plan on selling alcohol any time Troublesome Tomahawks is open.

Town Attorney Nathan Krob said town staff thought that, based on Stern’s application, he wanted to sell alcohol anytime the ax throwing business was open, which is why the police department recommended the condition that the businesses not be allowed to operate at the same time.

“I think if we can tie the hours (of alcohol sales) down, staff is comfortable recommending (approval),” Krob said.

Stern also asked the board if he could receive exceptions to the conditions for special events, like if a group wanted to have an ax throwing party and purchase alcohol before the time his permit would normally allow him to sell it. Members discussed the idea but ultimately denied the request due to public safety and enforcement concerns.

The board approved the permit with most of the police department’s recommended conditions, excluding one that would have prohibited customers in either business from carrying their own weapons in the store and the one that would have prohibited Stern’s businesses from being open at the same time. The board added the condition that Stern cannot sell alcohol before 6 p.m. on weekdays and 4 p.m. on weekends.

Troublesome Tomahawks’ liquor license will also need approval from the state before it is issued.