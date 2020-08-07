Granby Ranch goes to lender in foreclosure sales

After weeks of delay, Granby Ranch’s foreclosure has ended with all properties going to the lender.

On Friday, Granby Prentice paid the deficiency bid on the remaining four deeds of trust. The foreclosure sales had originally been scheduled for July 17 with one property known as the director’s parcel going to Granby Prentice as a deficiency bid on July 24.

The remaining four properties were also deficiency bids totaling more than $12 million.

Even with the foreclosure over, the future of Granby Ranch remains murky. While the parcel containing the ski and golf resort now officially belongs to the lender, the amenities are still dictated by the lease-purchase agreement with the Headwaters Metropolitan District.

With the director’s parcel, Granby Prentice will likely take control of Headwaters and those agreements. Headwaters has not met since May 30 when it approved a contract with Touchstone Golf to operate the golf course this summer.

At the time, Headwaters President Lance Badger said talks continued with Ridgeline Executive Group, the agent of the lender that had previously indicated interest in taking on management operations.

Neither Badger, Ridgeline nor a representative of Granby Prentice responded to a request for comment on Friday.