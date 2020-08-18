Granby Ranch’s five foreclosure sales final

The lender for Granby Ranch has finalized all deeds of trust associated with the ski and golf resort’s foreclosure.

The final parcel contained the land for the ski and golf resort and went to the lender, Granby Prentice, for a deficiency bid of $25 million on Friday.

The director’s parcel associated with the Headwaters Metropolitan District went for $10 million to GP Granby Holdings, a subsidiary of Granby Prentice, in July.

The management and land associated with the ski and golf amenities at Granby Ranch remain under contract with Headwaters. The lender will likely take control of this district following the foreclosure sales.

A contractor has managed the Granby Ranch golf course this summer. Ridgeline Executive Group, an agent of Granby Prentice, has previously expressed interest in taking over the operations of Granby Ranch.

With the $47 million foreclosure over, Headwaters could soon schedule a meeting to appoint Ridgeline as the management.