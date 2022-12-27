Grand County Libraries hosting monthly Lunch & Learn events for seniors

Starting in January 2023, the Grand County Library District, Mountain Family Center and Grand County Public Health will partner to host Lunch & Learn sessions at the district’s libraries. Four libraries will have monthly programs, while the Hot Sulphur Springs Library will host them quarterly.

A news release from the library district describes the program as an “opportunity for learning, camaraderie, and nutrition” for seniors. Mountain Family Center can provide transportation for those unable to drive themselves to the events, according to the release.

The series starts Jan. 3 from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at the Granby Library, followed by Kremmling’s event 1-2 p.m. Jan. 12, Fraser Valley’s program from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Jan 13, and the Juniper Library’s event from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Jan 26.

Lunch and learn sessions have limited space, and registration is required. Registration closes five days prior to each event, and participants can sign up at GCLDCO.Evanced.info/signup .