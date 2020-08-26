Grand County police blotter, Aug. 16-23: Loose corgi on US 40

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office fielded 300 calls from Aug. 16-Aug. 23 while dispatchers answered 665 calls for all first-responder agencies in the county.

Sunday, Aug. 16

10:26 a.m. – There was a report of harassment on the Colorado River, four miles south of Kremmling. The reporting party wanted contact from the sheriff’s office.

3:07 p.m. – A caller reported a livestock complaint for 15 horses on the road outside Mountain Life Fitness in Granby that were headed toward Power World.

4:39 p.m. – Animal control responded to Middle Park Health after a person had been bitten by a dog and went to the emergency room.

5:34 p.m. – A caller reported a chocolate lab in custody on County Road 64 behind the ice cream shop.

6:19 p.m. – A loose corgi was reported on US Highway 40 outside Alpine Lumber in Granby before being returned home.

Monday, Aug. 17

7:40 a.m. – Deputies issued a summons for a campfire in the Greenridge Campground at Shadow Mountain Reservoir in Grand Lake.

10:21 a.m. – Multiple dogs were reported to be running around New Church Circle in Granby.

12:45 p.m. – A caller reported unattended dogs in the parking lot for Adams Falls in Grand Lake.

2:17 p.m. – Animal control responded to Middle Park Health after a person had been bitten by a dog and went to the emergency room. However, the patient was not there when animal control got to the hospital.

Tuesday, Aug. 18

7:14 a.m. – Deputies responded to assist Granby Police for a bear in a backyard that ended up in a tree.

11:32 a.m. – Noise complaint for a boat playing loud and vulgar music on shore at Arapaho Bay Campground.

Wednesday, Aug. 19

12:15 a.m. – A bear was reported near Topaz Avenue in Granby, where it ended up in a tree. The bear fell asleep in the tree and went away in the morning. Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Granby Police and the sheriff’s office were notified.

9:01 a.m. – Deputies issued a warning for a campfire that had been burning overnight at the Williams Fork Campground after the reporting party said the campers got belligerent when asked to put it out.

10:07 a.m. – A cat was brought to the Grand County Animal Shelter.

2:26 p.m. – Someone reported smoke on County Road 504, between Sheep Mountain and Byers Peak from a possible lightning strike. Responders didn’t locate a new fire and the smoke was attributed to the Williams Fork Fire.

Thursday, Aug. 20

12:45 p.m. – A grass fire on the side of the road and in the ditch near Soda Springs Ranch in Grand Lake threatened multiple electrical poles, but crews contained it and put the fire out.

1:31 p.m. – Animal control took custody of a dog on 10th Street in Kremmling.

3:48 p.m. – The reporting party found a canoe with a silver and orange seat washed up on shore of Lake Granby.

Friday, Aug. 21

4:56 p.m. – A semi-trailer jackknifed on County Roads 721 and 72, but no one was injured.

5:44 p.m. – A caller reported a dog bite on Lake Cove Drive in Grand Lake.

6:29 p.m. – Fireworks were reported at Inspiration Point on County Road 1, but deputies were unable to locate anyone.

Saturday, Aug. 22

1:09 p.m. – Deputies issued a summons while responding to a report of dirt bikes speeding and doing wheelies on Village Road in Granby.

4:44 p.m. – A caller reported an illegal campfire on Smith and Mesa Roads. The fire department contacted the people with the campfire and they extinguished it.

Sunday, Aug. 23

1:19 p.m. – A border collie was dropped off at Grand Lake Fire after he was found loose near Jericho Bridge. The dog was reunited with its owner.

These are a small number of the calls fielded by Grand County’s dispatchers, first-responders and law enforcement agencies. The police blotter was put together by the Sky-Hi News with information provided by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include any reports about alleged sexual assaults, child abuse, DUIs or domestic violence.