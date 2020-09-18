Grand County police blotter, Sept. 7-13

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office fielded 239 calls from Sept. 7 to Sept. 13, while dispatchers answered 613 calls for all first-responder agencies in the county.

Monday, Sept. 7

9:29 a.m. – A caller reported a large black dog on US Highway 40 outside Fraser. Animal control responded but was unable to locate the dog.

10:27 a.m. – Deputies assisted Murphy Cattle Company in Tabernash with traffic while the company moved horses and cattle on County Road 5. The road was closed temporarily.

11:48 a.m. – Search and Rescue assisted Boulder County with a call of a juvenile who had fallen on Rollins Pass. The juvenile was there with a friend who called for help when she slid down the glacier, suffering back and head injuries. The juvenile was taken to the hospital by Flight for Life. The friend was unharmed.

8:09 p.m. – An illegal campfire was reported off US Highway 34 outside Grand Lake. Deputies responded and the fire was put out.

Tuesday, Sept. 8

2:26 p.m. – Search and Rescue responded to a call at County Road 83 and US Highway 40 of a 70-year-old man in flip-flops wondering on a trail all night.

4:39 p.m. – A white suburban reportedly passed a stopped school bus outside Columbine Cabins in Grand Lake. Deputies were unable to locate the car.

Wednesday, Sept. 9

8:50 a.m. – Colorado State Patrol and deputies responded to an injury accident of a tan Dodge Ram hitting a deer on County Road 632 in Granby.

10:40 a.m. – Two yellow labs were reported at large near County Road 5 and County Road 51. Animal control responded but was unable to locate them.

3:18 p.m. – Animal control responded to an older white dog that was reported at large on US Highway 40 outside Kremmling.

5:51 p.m. – A caller reported a cat bite at C Lazy U in Granby and got treated at Middle Park Health.

Thursday, Sept. 10

5:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to a German shepherd that appeared to be injured at Miller Storage in Tabernash off US Highway 40.

Friday, Sept. 11

10:30 p.m. – Hazardous rocks were reported on US Highway 40 in Hot Sulphur Springs.

3:06 p.m. – A caller reported her car was intermittently honking and the lights were flashing. Colorado Parks and Wildlife, as well as deputies, were notified and it turned out to be a bear in the vehicle.

3:59 p.m. – A boating accident was reported at Trail Ridge Marina. The caller said the boat next to his had broken loose and damaged his boat.

Saturday, Sept. 12

8:29 a.m. – A caller reported a green Toyota Tacoma was possibly hunting for birds from County Road 3 near the east boat ramp.

3:50 p.m. – Animal control responded to a call of a grey pit bull attacking the reporting party’s dog outside Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre in Grand Lake. Animal control was unable to find the dog.

Sunday, Sept. 13

12:00 p.m. – A caller reported a potential chimney fire on County Road 669 in Grand Lake and noted that no one appeared to be at the house. Grand Fire responded and found no fire.

4:05 p.m. – A dog was reported to be roaming the CIty Market parking lot.

4:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to an injury accident of a beige Toyota pickup upside down in a creek on County Road 84 in Tabernash.

These are a small number of the calls fielded by Grand County’s dispatchers, first-responders and law enforcement agencies. The police blotter was put together by the Sky-Hi News with information provided by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include any reports about alleged sexual assaults, child abuse, DUIs or domestic violence.