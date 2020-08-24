Grand County real estate sales, Aug. 16-22

Grand County’s real estate transactions from Aug. 16-22 were worth more than $31.8 million combined.

• Creekside at Winter Park Condo Unit 601 – Richard and Cathleen Ratschkowsky to Jennifer Miller, $392,000

• BV Townhomes Unit B, Lot 3B – 4TP LLC to Anne Rasmussen, Dan and Hansen Millison, $471,000

• Silverado II Condo Unit 113, Bldg 1 – Lee Family Living Trust to Thomas and Melody McCreight, $343,500

• Cabins at Porcupine Ridge Lot 25B – Cabins Porcupine Ridge Ltd to Jonathan Reiter, $829,613

• Telemark Condominiums Unit 572, Bldg C – Marne and John Trujillo Jr to Christopher and Amanda Koch, $719,900

• Meadow Ridge Lodges Court 32, Unit 4 – Lacie and Matthew Sandstrom to Cynthia Garfield and Michael Niedoroda, $426,500

• Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 104 Timeshare 104509 – Robert and Carol Rainer to Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Association, $500

• Mountainside at SilverCreek B U 2 Timeshare 002148 – Tracy and Sue Chamberlin to Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Association, $500

• Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 93 Timeshare 093514 – Karen Engelberth to Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Association, $500

• Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 103 Timeshare 103508 – Marcus Banks to Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Association, $500

• Longview Addn/Hot Sulphur Springs Block 2, Lots 19,20,21 – Collin and Alexis Casey to Ian Liversidge and Elizabeth Scheuer, $373,500

• Trailhead Lodges Lodge 6, Unit 622 – Anthony Martin to Matthew Stahl, $420,000

• Iron Horse Building C, Condo Unit 4113 – Casey Lawlor to Peter and Laura Sheinbaum, $330,000

• Base Camp 9200 Second Replat Unit A-1, Bldg A – Andrew and Julia Leach to Michael and Jill Birkhead, $1,350,000

• East Mountain Filing 5, Lot 123 – Thomas and Julia Day, Stephen and Brenda Peterson to Jeffrey and Laura Reynolds, $1,005,000

• Beaver Village Flg #1, Bldg 2, Unit 304 – Derek Jotzat to Edward and Leah Blanche, $389,950

• Lakota Flg 6, Tract E, Lot 36 – Jeffrey and Elizabeth Sabo to Michael and Lynn Traxler, $177,000

• Fairways at Pole Creek PH 1 & Open Space Lot 4 60 – Fairways Pole Creek Development LLC to Liam and Marissa Girard, $150,000

• Cozens Pointe at Grand Park Unit 301, Bldg G; Cozens Pointe at Grand Park Bldg G, Garage Unit D – James and Vanessa Powers to Matthew Sandquist, $600,000

• Beaver Village Flg #2, Bldg 1, Unit 304 – Lou and Adrian Opitz to Nancy and Jed Gaines, $388,000

• East Mountain Filing 3, Lot 33 – Sharon Seemann to Deniz and James Kolozs, $785,000

• Mira Monte Subdivision Exemption TRT 1 – David Strate to Christian and Jennifer Otteson, $1,050,000

• Mountain Homes at Sundance Pointe Lot 18 – Craig and Susan Secrest to Tyler and Ashley Hale, $820,000

• Winter Park Ranch 1st Filing, Lots 32,33 – Jonathan and Rochelle Gould to Ohmer Shade and Susan Tremaine, $950,000

• Reserve at Elkhorn Ridge Subdivision Lot 18 – Mooserun Associates to Wendy and George Ramsey IV, $1,425,000

• Moose Ridge Subdivision Lot 2 – Moose Ridge LLC to Robin Tieman and Eric Taschler, $500,000

• South Shore Place Lot 12A- Cathern Campbell, Cathern Tarr to Channing and Kathryn Gibson, $650,000

• Colorado Anglers Club #1, Lot 9 – Rex Hayes to Gary and Kristin French, $27,500

• Schilz Subdivision Lot A – Kenneth H Ellison Trust to Teresa and Ronald Eberly, $520,000

• Inn at SilverCreek PH II Condo Unit 630 – Joanna and John Van Vliet to Justin Lappin and Nazreen Kashani, $150,000

• Rabbit Ears Village Subdivision Lot 63 – Gregory Hill and Diane Hagihara to Peter and Joey Castleberry, $69,000

• Sunset Ridge Estates Subex 7, Lot 27 – Mitchell and Megan Martinski to Jonathan, Amanda and Sarah Milgrom, Jose Flores, $1,380,900

• Columbine Lake Lot 29, Block 7 – Deborah Hoover to Gerald and Debra Waterman, $372,415

• Colorado Anglers Club #1, Lot 29, Block 11 – Kimberly Mitchell to Casey and Michael LeClaire, $32,000

• Chill Unit 401, Bldg 1 – Block E Inc to James and Julia Ramsey, $929,000

• Shadow Park West Condo Unit 16A – Conrad and Angela Sauer to Maghbouleh Avari Family Trust, $269,000

• Winter Park Preserve Lot 2 – Summit Legend Preserve Inc to Laura and Jason Sellers, $1,395,000

• Lichen Ranch Subdivision Lot 15 – Linda and Jeffrey Peotter to Melissa Cadogan and Kerry Iselin, $900,000

• Alpine Park Lot 76, Block 4 – Cy and Jessica Kennedy to Kevin Flanagan and Tiffany Lenherr, $364,900

• Valley at Winter Park Subdivision Lot 36 – B Travis and Kate Wright to John and Kristine Clagett, $197,000

• Old Park Filing #4, Lot 16, Block D – Eldon and Vicki Wire to Tom and Bethany Heeney, $115,000

• East Mountain Filing 6, Lot 114 – Jon and Laurie Cato to John and Sharon Rusin, $780,000

• East Mountain Filing 3, Lot 23 – 65 Reunion Court LLC to Gregory Hoffman and Gary Richardson, $685,000

• Elk Creek at Grand Park Filing No 2, Lot 34 – David and Kerri Somers to Richard and Claire Stansberry, $755,000

• Roam Filing No 1, Lot 11, Block 10 – Fraser River Development Co LLC, Fraser River Land Co to Jeffrey and Marysia Mauck, $545,000

• SEC 13 TWP 3N R 76W Partial Legal – See Document; Brossart Outright Exemption TRT 1 Partial Legal – See Document – Hill Joint Trust to Jonathan Billipp, $400,000

• Edgewater Resort The First Administrative Replat of Lot 8 – Mutual Omaha Loanpro LLC to James and Janon Otto, $55,000

• SEC 12 TWP 3N R 76W Partial Legal – See Document – PL LP Investments LLC to Michelle Bradley and Michael Hemm, $121,000

• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 40, Block 19 – Grazina Blumke and Evaldas Pilkis to Justin and Ticey Kwiatkowski, $33,000

• Fairways at Pole Creek PH 1 & Open Space Lot 1 45 – Rosalie/Rosalia Nicoll to Donald and Jessica Graefenhain, $930,000

• Aspen Meadows Condominiums Unit 302, Bldg E – Keith and Regina Metivier to Thomas E Morrison Revocable Trust and Jennifer A Morrison Revocable Trust, $307,• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 4, Block 16 – Cold Smoke LLC to Cy and Jessica Kennedy, $490,000

• Mountain Homes at the Reserve Townhomes Lot 13 – Skip and Suzanne Welles to Michael and Maureen Dower, $689,000

• Fairways at Pole Creek PH 1 & Open Space Lot 2 17 – Judith St Clair to Ahmad and Wagma Nabiyar, $147,000

• Village at Eagle Ridge Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lots 1,2,3,4,5,6 – Grand Elk Ranch General Improvement District to Royal Oak Rocksure LLC, $60,000

• Village at Eagle Ridge Grand Elk Ranch & Club Unit 96, Block 20 – Royal Oak Rocksure LLC to Steven & Debra Allen, $564,500

• Big Horn Park Filing #2, Lot 6 – The Estate of Verne A Singer to Tyler and Teressa Myers, $130,000

• SEC 26 TWP 3N R 76W Partial Legal – See Document – Dirk Murray to Michael Schurer, $157,860

• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 25, Block 14 – Diane and Anthony Saltalamacchia Jr to Samuel Hager, $42,000

• Columbine Lake Lot 57, Block 10 – Theodore and Jeanne Krantz to Cole and Tina Ambler, $375,000

• Inn at SilverCreek PH I Condo Unit 112 – World International Vacation Club to Mark and Cheryl Lovecchio, $120,000

• Winter Park Ranch 3rd Filing Lot 56 – Keith and Deborah Morrison to Jessica Salinas and Forrester Lensing, $900,000

• Colorado Anglers Club #1, Lot 7, Block 8 – Conrad and Angela Sauer to Susan Redmond, $27,000

• Old Park Filing #2, Lot 7, Block E – Joshua Thompson to Thomas and Tammy Craig, $85,000

• Fall Valley Estates I Sub Exempt Lot 1 – Carl and Rosalie Anderson to Timothy and Tamra Scaturro, $1,000,000

• Winter Park Meadows Condo Unit 15B – Hannah Nelson to Justin Burnham, $140,000

• Columbine Lake Lot 39, Block 8 – John and Angela Frink to Henry and Jill Jenkins, $738,310

• Fairways at Pole Creek PH 1 & Open Space Lot 2 56 – Ingrid Lenz Harrison Revocable Trust to Donald Neff, $240,000

• Colorado Anglers Club #1, Block 8, Lots 10,11 – Rex Hayes to Mountain Lake Investments LLC, $69,500

• Clubhouse Cabins & Village at Saddle Ridge Lots C2,C3 – Robert & Diana Leid to Findlay Bel LTD, $16,000

• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 13, Block 17 – Stanley and Richard Hladyszewski to John and Kathryn Devlin, $54,500

• Old Park Filing #4, Lot 2, Block C – John Bergstrom to Quinn Whitcomb, $75,000

• 11 Camp Tour Block 11, Lots 15,16,17 Partial Legal – See Documents – Papedo Enterprises to Heather Bishop, $200,000