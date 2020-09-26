Grand County real estate sales, Sept. 20-26
Grand County’s real estate transactions from Sept. 20-26 were worth more than $33.7 million combined.
• Inn at SilverCreek PH II Condo Unit 419 – World International Vacation Club to Spencer and Jonathan Chu, $115,000
• Lakeside at Pole Creek Townhomes Unit 21 B – Steven and Kristina Warner to Thomas and Nancy Broner, $613,000
• Village at Wildhorse Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot E 1 – Kathy Davanzo to James and Sandra Vanderploeg, $32,000
• Hideaway Park Lots 1,13,14, Block 1 Partial Legal – See Documents – Tadeusz and Jolanta Rafacz to Gravity Haus Winter Park LLC, $2,175,000
• Workshire Acres Lot 2, Block 1 – Dirk and Sarah Eichler to Megan Price, $480,000
• Ice Box Estates Lot 10 – Erick and Carol McHenry to Eric Potter, $525,000
• Spitzmiller Tract, Garden & Barb TRT 6 – Kurtis & Shannon Williams to Travis and Lindsay Hahl, $300,000
• Columbine Lake Lot 30, Block 7 – Johnnie McNary to Deborah Hoover, $350,000
• Village at Eagle Ridge Grand Elk Ranch & Club Unit 95, Block 20 – Royal Oak Rocksure LLC, Acorn Building Solutions LLC to Steven White, $611,500
• Mountainside at SilverCreek B U 25 Timeshare 025102 – Kelly and Lawrence Murphy to Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Association, $500
• Mountainside at SilverCreek B U 12 Timeshare 012138 – Marc and Robin Kirschenbaum to Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Association, $500
• Mountainside at SilverCreek B U 51 Timeshare 051130 – Esther Rosa to Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Association, $500
• Tonahutu Ridge Grand Lake Lodge Lot 16 – Larry and Judith Ware to Mark and Sherry Smith, $240,000
• Winter Park Highlands Unit 5, Lot 19 – Tyler Ray and Ann Collier to Mitchell Martinski, $525,000
• Zephyr Mountain Lodge Condo Bldg 1 & 2, Unit 2321 – Christopher Livermont to Kenneth and Tammy Strickler, $392,000
• Meadow Ridge Lodges Court 11, Unit 7 – Richard and Dianne Sievers to Gusbert Hooijkaas and Wilhelmina Baldwin, $217,500
• Trillium Townhomes Final Plat Unit2 – Karen Schroeder to Matthew and Andrea Carrothers, $625,000
• Granby Ranch Filing 10, Lot 40 – Elwood and Brenda Roseberry to Jeremy and Rebecca Matter, $200,000
• Timberlane Heights Subdivision Lot 3, Block 2 – Mountain Treasure LLC to Charles and Suzanne Hoff, $461,000
• Twin Rivers Condo Unit 2, Bldg James – Ben Molk to Melissa Tondi and Diane Horsburgh, $310,000
• Fairways at Pole Creek Lot 1 48 – Joanne Shatford Adams and Sammy Adams to James and Robin McCann, $1,390,000
• Iron Horse Building C, Condo Unit 4043 – Christopher Norton to Buckner Holdings LLC, $222,000
• Legacy Park Ranch Lot 46 – Terrence and Kim Bolton to Peter Kozicz, $1,500,000
• Base Camp One Condos Unit 201R – Greg and Wendy Dinetz to Tatonka Base Camp LLC, $465,000
• SEC 33 TWP 1N R 75W Partial Legal – See Document – Barbara Grogan to Trevor and Caitlin Yates, $70,000
• SEC 33 TWP 1N R 75W Partial Legal – See Document – Barbara Grogan to Trevor and Caitlin Yates, $121,000
• SEC 33 TWP 1N R 75W Partial Legal – See Document – Grogan Qualified Personal Residence Trust to Trevor and Ann Yates, $380,000
• Skyview at Waterside West Bldg F, Unit F2; Skyview at Waterside West Bldg F, Garage Unit F2 – Peter & Margaret McHugh, Charles and Kathleen Thornton to Susan and Thomas Bechler, Michele Morris, $650,000
• Stagecoach Meadows Sub Lot 25 – Ty and Kimberly Pearman to Don Lewis, $145,000
• Village at Eagle Ridge Grand Elk Ranch & Club Unit 97, Block 20 – Royal Oak Rocksure LLC to Tanda Cogley, $569,000
• Lakeside at Pole Creek Townhomes Lot 27A – Curtis Martell, Kari Martel, Kari Aurino to Scott Michele Smith Properties LLC, $595,000
• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 62, Block 21 – Michael Hammer to Barbara and John Odom, $26,500
• Shores of Shadow Mountain FP Lot 5 – Karen Tolkacz to Ill Pang, $1,637,000
• Grand Lake Block 33, Lots 11,12 – Patrick and Doreen Stevens to Joseph and Melinda Crivello, $115,000
• Coyote Creek at Winter Park Unit 3, Lot 24 – Mary Williamson to Erik and Laura Velapoldi, $725,000
• East Mountain Filing 11, Lots 9,9G – Rendezvous Homes LLC, Koelbel Company to Shelley Ervin, $686,350
• Zephyr Mountain Lodge Condo Bldg 1 & 2, Unit 1617 – Michael Casper and Robert Martinelli to Nathan and Brittnie Harris, $655,000
• East Mountain Filing 7, Lot 65 – Sturgill Leasing LLC to Todd Heany and Lanlan Zhang, $750,000
• Winter Park Highlands Unit 1, Lot 42 – Tamara Gillespie to Stephen Luker Jr and Claire Simon, $670,000
• Beaver Village Flg #3, Bldg 15, Unit 301 – Mary Loftness to Melissa and Andrew Wright, $402,000
• Pine Beach Subdivision Lot 5A, Block 8 – Anne Marie Andrus Trust to Bret and Elyse Gerald, $300,000
• Ptarmigan Subdivision Fraser Lot S25 – Sumrall Family LLC to Michael and Katherine Madden, $633,096
• On The Meadows Condo Unit 4 – Gilbert and Christine Roybal to Jacob Virus, $285,000
• East Mountain Filing 7, Lot 25 – Rendezvous Homes LLC, Koelbel Company to Mark Schwartz and Heidi Schoen, $732,380
• Kicking Horse Lodges Unit 105, Bldg 1 – Andrea and Jerrold Hair to Hester Reserves LLC, $223,000
• Winter Park Village Lot 6A, Block 10 – KBZ Investments LLC to Kirk Richards, $707,125
• Bussey Hills Subdivision Block 9, Lots 1,25; Bussey Hills Subdivision Block 10, Lots 1,24; Academy Heights Subdivision Block 1, Lots 1,2,3,4,5; Academy Heights Subdivision Block 2, Lots 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9; Academy Heights Subdivision Block 3, Lots 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9; Academy Heights Subdivision Block 5, Lots 1,2,3,4,5 – KKA Properties LLC to Enn and James Simpson, $190,000
• Shorewood Subdivision Lot 10, Block 6 – Raymond Miller Estate of to Andrew and Erin Schrader, $8,000
• Grand Country Village Lots 8,9 – Cheryl Shipe to Justin and Anna Summers, $650,000
• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 34, Block 12 – Martin Palme to Heidi and Frederick Troy Jr, $31,595
• Meadow Ridge Lodges Court 33, Unit 8 – Dax and Melanie Presuto to Ryan and Billie Fetzer, $470,000
• East Mountain Filing 1, Lot 69 – Rendezvous Colorado LLC, Koelbel Company to Ashley Crider and Shawn McFarland, $328,000
• Village at Elk Track 2nd Flg, Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot 41 – KGE LLC, Koelbel Company to Julie and Michael Geppert, Ann and Rakesh Patel, $626,406
• East Mountain Filing 7, Lot 72 – Rendezvous Homes LLC, Koelbel Company to Robert and Susan McColgan, $841,810
• Grand Country Village Lot 11 – Megan Buness to Jason and Laura Strother, $566,000
• SEC 4 TWP 1S R 78W Partial Legal – See Document – MJM Enterprises Inc to Company Land Water LLC, $2,690,000
• Aspen Meadows Condominiums Unit 202, Bldg A – Stephen and Kathy Ellis to Joshua Ropp and Amy Franke, $300,000
• Lakeview Waterside West Condos As Built Unit 203; Lakeview Waterside West Condos As Built Garage Unit B – Highland Properties 3120 LLC to 673 Grant LLC, $409,000
• Granby Ranch Filing 6, Lot 46 – Brugman Trust to Tyler and Alyssa Casebier, $85,000
• Big Horn Park Filing #1, Lot 72 – Peggy and Marti Simpson, Evanna and Michael Guy, Jackie Powell to Ronald and Linda Saunier, $35,000
• Fairways at Pole Creek PH 1 & Open Space Lot 1 43 – Ronald and Patricia Widdifield to Quaking Tree Investments Revocable Trust, $1,550,000
• Winter Park Highlands Unit 5, Lot 4 – Hans Portmann to Chadwick and Karen Spring, David and Kristen Peterka, $650,000
• Legacy Park Ranch Lot 49 – Karen and Jeffrey Moore to Gene Sawyer, $120,000
• Val Moritz Village 2nd Filing Lot 2A – Clifton and Louise Foster to William and Elsie Humes, $770,000
• Old Park Filing #2, Lot 1, Block C – Michael, Patrick and Scott Kelly to Kenneth Brown, $54,000
• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 48, Block 21 – Christian Scelfo and Tatiana Tur to Damian and Maria Kwiatkowski, $45,000
• Timbers Condominiums Unit 1, Bldg 6; Timbers Condominiums Garage Space No 1 – OC Spinner LLC to Jeffrey and Michelle Brown, $486,000
