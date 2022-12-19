Grand County Real Estate Transactions, Dec. 11-17
Real estate transactions totaled $20,298,379 across 23 sales for the week of Dec. 11 to 17.
339 GCR 512/Fairway Lane, Fraser
6,653-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 2.018 acres of land.
Seller: Quaking Tree Investments Revocable Trust
Buyer: Dreamcatcher 215 LLC
Price: $2,200,000
672 GCR 51/Pole Creek Drive, Fraser
6,296-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4.75-bath, single-family residence on 2.01 acres of land.
Seller: Jeff and Heidi Lederman
Buyer: MDDC Properties LLC
Price: $1,975,000
15 Aspen View, Fraser
4,720-square-foot, five-bedroom, 4.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.2126 acres of land.
Seller: Rendezvous Homes LLC, Koelbel Company
Buyer: Leslee and Mark Lumpkin Jr.
Price: $1,916,213
21 Aspen View, Fraser
4,720-square-foot, five-bedroom, 4.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.1711 acres of land.
Seller: Rendezvous Homes LLC
Buyer: Thomas and Mary Wallace
Price: $1,847,167
158 Hay Meadow Drive, Fraser
3,880-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.102 acres of land.
Seller: Grand Park Homes LLC
Buyer: Eric and Carey Nyberg
Price: $1,820,901
220 GCR 8332/Quill Court, Fraser
2,880-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence.
Seller: Deborah and Ronald Antener
Buyer: Jeffrey Goslin Revocable Living Trust and Jessica Goslin Revocable Living Trust
Price: $1,350,000
91 Ramble Lane, Winter Park
4,170-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.0268 acres of land.
Seller: Bonanza Homes LLC
Buyer: WPMF LLC
Price: $1,263,948
No address, Kremmling
35.325 acres of agricultural land.
Seller: Steger Properties LTD LP, CLS Ventures LLC
Buyer: My Family Trust
Price: $965,150
33 GCR 4905/Mustang Trail, Grand Lake
3,286-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.21 acres of land.
Seller: Kevin and Yarrow Breslaw
Buyer: William and Jaime Skeeters
Price: $899,000
694 GCR 495/Lakeview Drive, Grand Lake
2,744-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.63 acres of land.
Seller: Diane Cookson Trust, Kate Hiebert
Buyer: DeAnna and Jeffrey Kremer
Price: $790,000
300 Kings Crossing Road, Timber Ridge Condo, Winter Park
1,470-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo.
Seller: Maria Selva Guerrero, Juan Antonio, Maria Selva and Jose Ivan Perdomo Pinal
Buyer: Ryan Thomas Yetzer and Jennifer Lynne Scherer
Price: $730,000
78 GCR 1001, Kremmling
4,224-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 4.774 acres of land.
Seller: Mark Baker
Buyer: Timothy Dewalt
Price: $610,000
1205 Blue Sky Trail, Kicking Horse Lodges, Granby
952-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.
Seller: Mark Wilensky
Buyer: Josh Neff and Marcos Avila
Price: $569,000
625 Quail Drive, Fraser
1,253-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.026 acres of land.
Seller: Rosemary Reed and Karen Bloomfield
Buyer: Todd Cizek
Price: $552,000
85 East Garnet Avenue, Granby
2,518-square-foot, four-bedroom, 1.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.215 acres of land.
Seller: Janene Smith and Ian Rogers
Buyer: Nicolas and Ashley Hawley
Price: $525,000
83 GCR 8400/Meadow Mile, Pines at Meadow Ridge, Fraser
997-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.
Seller: Justin Caylor and Bridgette Brinkmann
Buyer: George and Meredith Cooper
Price: $500,000
96 Mountainside Drive, Mountainside at SilverCreek, Granby
1,232-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 ½-bath condo.
Seller: Christine Yang and James Trowbridge
Buyer: Mountainside B60 LLC
Price: $475,000
633 GCR 465/Lakeview Drive, Grand Lake
1,220-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.39 acres of land.
Seller: Todd Runestad
Buyer: Kate Hiebert and Leta Herrington
Price: $400,000
2176 GCR 55, Hot Sulphur Springs
SECS 18-1-77 and 7-1-77
Seller: Fair Dinkum LLC
Buyer: William and Becky Trail, T J Commercial Properties LLC
Price: $327,000
Hot Sulphur Springs
Hot Sulphur Springs Lot 6, Block 16
Seller: Stephen Branstetter
Buyer: Desiree Priest and Roman Ortiz
Price: $179,000
507 GCR 1015/ East Eagle Nest Trail, Kremmling
0.95 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Matthew Mills
Buyer: David and Denise Sandlin
Price: $150,000
GCR 514/Lupine Lane, Tabernash
Vacant land, Coyote Creek at Winter Park Unit 23, Lot 24
Seller: Emmett James McKenzie Revocable Trust and Connie L. Rabb Revocable Trust
Buyer: Mark Wilson
Price: $150,000
331 GCR 87/Mountain View Drive, Fraser
1,198-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.254 acres of land.
Seller: Wanda Mangus
Buyer: Hector Rene Cuellar Membreno
Price: $104,000
