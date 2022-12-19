 Grand County Real Estate Transactions, Dec. 11-17 | SkyHiNews.com
Grand County Real Estate Transactions, Dec. 11-17

Real estate transactions totaled $20,298,379 across 23 sales for the week of Dec. 11 to 17.

339 GCR 512/Fairway Lane, Fraser

6,653-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 2.018 acres of land.

Seller: Quaking Tree Investments Revocable Trust

Buyer: Dreamcatcher 215 LLC

Price: $2,200,000

672 GCR 51/Pole Creek Drive, Fraser

6,296-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4.75-bath, single-family residence on 2.01 acres of land.

Seller: Jeff and Heidi Lederman

Buyer: MDDC Properties LLC

Price: $1,975,000

15 Aspen View, Fraser

4,720-square-foot, five-bedroom, 4.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.2126 acres of land.

Seller: Rendezvous Homes LLC, Koelbel Company

Buyer: Leslee and Mark Lumpkin Jr.

Price: $1,916,213

21 Aspen View, Fraser

4,720-square-foot, five-bedroom, 4.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.1711 acres of land.

Seller: Rendezvous Homes LLC

Buyer: Thomas and Mary Wallace

Price: $1,847,167

158 Hay Meadow Drive, Fraser

3,880-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.102 acres of land.

Seller: Grand Park Homes LLC

Buyer: Eric and Carey Nyberg

Price: $1,820,901

220 GCR 8332/Quill Court, Fraser

2,880-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence.

Seller: Deborah and Ronald Antener

Buyer: Jeffrey Goslin Revocable Living Trust and Jessica Goslin Revocable Living Trust

Price: $1,350,000

91 Ramble Lane, Winter Park

4,170-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.0268 acres of land.

Seller: Bonanza Homes LLC

Buyer: WPMF LLC

Price: $1,263,948

No address, Kremmling

35.325 acres of agricultural land.

Seller: Steger Properties LTD LP, CLS Ventures LLC

Buyer: My Family Trust

Price: $965,150

33 GCR 4905/Mustang Trail, Grand Lake

3,286-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.21 acres of land.

Seller: Kevin and Yarrow Breslaw

Buyer: William and Jaime Skeeters

Price: $899,000

694 GCR 495/Lakeview Drive, Grand Lake

2,744-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.63 acres of land.

Seller: Diane Cookson Trust, Kate Hiebert

Buyer: DeAnna and Jeffrey Kremer

Price: $790,000

300 Kings Crossing Road, Timber Ridge Condo, Winter Park

1,470-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo.

Seller: Maria Selva Guerrero, Juan Antonio, Maria Selva and Jose Ivan Perdomo Pinal

Buyer: Ryan Thomas Yetzer and Jennifer Lynne Scherer

Price: $730,000

78 GCR 1001, Kremmling

4,224-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 4.774 acres of land.

Seller: Mark Baker

Buyer: Timothy Dewalt

Price: $610,000

1205 Blue Sky Trail, Kicking Horse Lodges, Granby

952-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.

Seller: Mark Wilensky

Buyer: Josh Neff and Marcos Avila

Price: $569,000

625 Quail Drive, Fraser

1,253-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.026 acres of land.

Seller: Rosemary Reed and Karen Bloomfield

Buyer: Todd Cizek

Price: $552,000

85 East Garnet Avenue, Granby

2,518-square-foot, four-bedroom, 1.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.215 acres of land.

Seller: Janene Smith and Ian Rogers

Buyer: Nicolas and Ashley Hawley

Price: $525,000

83 GCR 8400/Meadow Mile, Pines at Meadow Ridge, Fraser

997-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.

Seller: Justin Caylor and Bridgette Brinkmann

Buyer: George and Meredith Cooper

Price: $500,000

96 Mountainside Drive, Mountainside at SilverCreek, Granby

1,232-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 ½-bath condo.

Seller: Christine Yang and James Trowbridge

Buyer: Mountainside B60 LLC

Price: $475,000

633 GCR 465/Lakeview Drive, Grand Lake

1,220-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.39 acres of land.

Seller: Todd Runestad

Buyer: Kate Hiebert and Leta Herrington

Price: $400,000

2176 GCR 55, Hot Sulphur Springs

SECS 18-1-77 and 7-1-77

Seller: Fair Dinkum LLC

Buyer:  William and Becky Trail, T J Commercial Properties LLC

Price: $327,000

Hot Sulphur Springs

Hot Sulphur Springs Lot 6, Block 16

Seller: Stephen Branstetter

Buyer: Desiree Priest and Roman Ortiz

Price: $179,000

507 GCR 1015/ East Eagle Nest Trail, Kremmling

0.95 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Matthew Mills

Buyer: David and Denise Sandlin

Price: $150,000

GCR 514/Lupine Lane, Tabernash

Vacant land, Coyote Creek at Winter Park Unit 23, Lot 24

Seller: Emmett James McKenzie Revocable Trust and Connie L. Rabb Revocable Trust

Buyer: Mark Wilson

Price: $150,000

331 GCR 87/Mountain View Drive, Fraser

1,198-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.254 acres of land.

Seller: Wanda Mangus

Buyer: Hector Rene Cuellar Membreno

Price: $104,000

