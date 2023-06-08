 Grand County Real Estate Transactions, May 28 to June 3 | SkyHiNews.com
Grand County Real Estate Transactions, May 28 to June 3

Real estate transactions totaled $13,994,175 across 26 sales for the week of May 28 to June 3.

Grand Lake

Boardwalk Plaza Condominiums Unit 205

Seller: Majestic Corner LLC

Buyer: Koger and Marcie Propst

Price: $1,295,000

73 GCR 5222/Bergamot Drive, Tabernash

3,310-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.34 acres of land.

Seller: Barbara and Dwight Morgan

Buyer: Casey and Jennifer Garms

Price: $985,000

5 Stagecoach Way, Fraser

3,126-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.027 acres of land.

Seller: Rendezvous Homes LLC

Buyer: Ronald and Julie Oaks

Price: $956,275

2691 GCR 60, Granby

3,447-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 13.6 acres of land.

Seller: Granger Family Living Trust

Buyer: Joseph and Emily Meek

Price: $922,000

20 GCR 523, Tabernash

3,264-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.26 acres of land.

Seller: Sunshine Harmon and Brian Mathews

Buyer: Stephen and Nicole Pardoe

Price: $825,000

636 GCR 509/Polar Bear Lane, Fraser

1,800-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 1.22 acres of land.

Seller: Gregory and Mikey Gallavan

Buyer: Robert and Kelley Weida

Price: $802,500

143 Forest Trail, Timer Run Condo, Winter Park

1,931-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath condo.

Seller: Robert and Kelley Weida

Buyer: Guy De Moreloose and Laetitia Hellin

Price: $800,000

35 GCR 8500/Jabberwocky, Winterstar Condos, Fraser

1,948-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3.25-bath condo.

Seller: Raymon and Karin French

Buyer: Ryan and Amanda Hoffman

Price: $799,000

17 GCR 4983/Goldenrold Place, Grand Lake

1,644-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.28 acres of land.

Seller: Michael and Erica Ruch

Buyer: Becky and Anthony Traverson

Price: $655,000

1248 Grand Avenue, Grand Lake

2,309-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.344 acres of land.

Seller: Carolyn McEvoy and Colleen Kingmann

Buyer: James and Lauren Spelts

Price: $630,000

8201 Northstar, Kicking Horse Lodges, Granby

905-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.

Seller: Jason White Trust and Kristi Koga Trust

Buyer: GRCO LLC

Price: $620,000

GCR 871/Centennial Drive, Grand Lake

1,014-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 1.27 acres of land.

Seller: John Schaecher

Buyer: Leah and Zane Bishop

Price: $530,000

203 GCR 838/East Meadow Mile, Meadow Ridge Lodges, Fraser

984-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.

Seller: Timothy Maxwell

Buyer: Alexandra Gremer and Brendan Barry

Price: $525,000

255 East Agate Avenue, Granby

3,378-square-foot, commercial building on 0.143 acres of land.

Seller: Rmaspen Enterprises LLC

Buyer: Mountain Buddy LLC

Price: $500,000

505 North 12th Street, Kremmling

2,010-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.106 acres of land.

Seller: Vance and Carrie Brown

Buyer: Phillip Bretschneider

Price: $440,000

104 North 6th Street, Kremmling

2,960-square-foot, commercial building on 0.118 acres of land.

Seller: Robert and Sharyn Overholt

Buyer: Gardensun Holdings LLC

Price: $389,000

300 Base Camp Circle, Base Camp One Condominiums, Granby

696-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo.

Seller: Coppa Living Trust

Buyer: Peter, John and Mark Zimmer

Price: $385,000

2821 GCR 511/Golf Course Circle, Tabernash

2.005 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Christopher and Carolyn Gdowski

Buyer: Steven MacKnight

Price: $280,000

1660 GCR 519/Wildberry Lane, Tabernash

2.032 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Rebecca Thornberg Shaw and John Shaw

Buyer: JPC Adventures LLC

Price: $275,000

281 GCR 509/Polar Bear Lane, Fraser

0.85 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Terrance Quinlan

Buyer: Kurtis and Anke Corbin

Price: $260,000

GCR 4933/Sun Valley Drive, Grand Lake

Sun Valley Ranch Estates Townhomes Unit 6

Seller: Joel and Alissa Byersdorfer

Buyer: Lawrence and Tryna Cooper

Price: $248,500

111 GCR 4421, Soda Springs Tennis Club, Grand Lake

585-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo.

Seller: Kirk Boehm and Kathleen Kamin

Buyer: Alleson Pertea and Max Brown

Price: $237,000

Granby

Vacant land. Sunnyshore Park

Seller: Penny and William Hamilton

Buyer: Nicholas Franciose

Price: $199,900

1755 Mountain Sky Lane, Granby

0.30 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Slawomir Kedzierski

Buyer: Steve Burtis

Price: $160,000

62927 US Highway 40, Inn at SilverCreek, Granby

495-square-foot, zero-bedroom, one-bath condo.

Seller: Elizabeth Meeker

Buyer: Roy and Britta Portenga

Price: $140,000

168 GCR 85/Elk Horn Drive, Fraser

1.0 acre of vacant residential land.

Seller: David Morres

Buyer: Igor Guziur

Price: $135,000

