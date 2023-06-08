Grand County Real Estate Transactions, May 28 to June 3
Real estate transactions totaled $13,994,175 across 26 sales for the week of May 28 to June 3.
Grand Lake
Boardwalk Plaza Condominiums Unit 205
Seller: Majestic Corner LLC
Buyer: Koger and Marcie Propst
Price: $1,295,000
73 GCR 5222/Bergamot Drive, Tabernash
3,310-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.34 acres of land.
Seller: Barbara and Dwight Morgan
Buyer: Casey and Jennifer Garms
Price: $985,000
5 Stagecoach Way, Fraser
3,126-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.027 acres of land.
Seller: Rendezvous Homes LLC
Buyer: Ronald and Julie Oaks
Price: $956,275
2691 GCR 60, Granby
3,447-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 13.6 acres of land.
Seller: Granger Family Living Trust
Buyer: Joseph and Emily Meek
Price: $922,000
20 GCR 523, Tabernash
3,264-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.26 acres of land.
Seller: Sunshine Harmon and Brian Mathews
Buyer: Stephen and Nicole Pardoe
Price: $825,000
636 GCR 509/Polar Bear Lane, Fraser
1,800-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 1.22 acres of land.
Seller: Gregory and Mikey Gallavan
Buyer: Robert and Kelley Weida
Price: $802,500
143 Forest Trail, Timer Run Condo, Winter Park
1,931-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath condo.
Seller: Robert and Kelley Weida
Buyer: Guy De Moreloose and Laetitia Hellin
Price: $800,000
35 GCR 8500/Jabberwocky, Winterstar Condos, Fraser
1,948-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3.25-bath condo.
Seller: Raymon and Karin French
Buyer: Ryan and Amanda Hoffman
Price: $799,000
17 GCR 4983/Goldenrold Place, Grand Lake
1,644-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.28 acres of land.
Seller: Michael and Erica Ruch
Buyer: Becky and Anthony Traverson
Price: $655,000
1248 Grand Avenue, Grand Lake
2,309-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.344 acres of land.
Seller: Carolyn McEvoy and Colleen Kingmann
Buyer: James and Lauren Spelts
Price: $630,000
8201 Northstar, Kicking Horse Lodges, Granby
905-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.
Seller: Jason White Trust and Kristi Koga Trust
Buyer: GRCO LLC
Price: $620,000
GCR 871/Centennial Drive, Grand Lake
1,014-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 1.27 acres of land.
Seller: John Schaecher
Buyer: Leah and Zane Bishop
Price: $530,000
203 GCR 838/East Meadow Mile, Meadow Ridge Lodges, Fraser
984-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.
Seller: Timothy Maxwell
Buyer: Alexandra Gremer and Brendan Barry
Price: $525,000
255 East Agate Avenue, Granby
3,378-square-foot, commercial building on 0.143 acres of land.
Seller: Rmaspen Enterprises LLC
Buyer: Mountain Buddy LLC
Price: $500,000
505 North 12th Street, Kremmling
2,010-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.106 acres of land.
Seller: Vance and Carrie Brown
Buyer: Phillip Bretschneider
Price: $440,000
104 North 6th Street, Kremmling
2,960-square-foot, commercial building on 0.118 acres of land.
Seller: Robert and Sharyn Overholt
Buyer: Gardensun Holdings LLC
Price: $389,000
300 Base Camp Circle, Base Camp One Condominiums, Granby
696-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo.
Seller: Coppa Living Trust
Buyer: Peter, John and Mark Zimmer
Price: $385,000
2821 GCR 511/Golf Course Circle, Tabernash
2.005 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Christopher and Carolyn Gdowski
Buyer: Steven MacKnight
Price: $280,000
1660 GCR 519/Wildberry Lane, Tabernash
2.032 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Rebecca Thornberg Shaw and John Shaw
Buyer: JPC Adventures LLC
Price: $275,000
281 GCR 509/Polar Bear Lane, Fraser
0.85 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Terrance Quinlan
Buyer: Kurtis and Anke Corbin
Price: $260,000
GCR 4933/Sun Valley Drive, Grand Lake
Sun Valley Ranch Estates Townhomes Unit 6
Seller: Joel and Alissa Byersdorfer
Buyer: Lawrence and Tryna Cooper
Price: $248,500
111 GCR 4421, Soda Springs Tennis Club, Grand Lake
585-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo.
Seller: Kirk Boehm and Kathleen Kamin
Buyer: Alleson Pertea and Max Brown
Price: $237,000
Granby
Vacant land. Sunnyshore Park
Seller: Penny and William Hamilton
Buyer: Nicholas Franciose
Price: $199,900
1755 Mountain Sky Lane, Granby
0.30 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Slawomir Kedzierski
Buyer: Steve Burtis
Price: $160,000
62927 US Highway 40, Inn at SilverCreek, Granby
495-square-foot, zero-bedroom, one-bath condo.
Seller: Elizabeth Meeker
Buyer: Roy and Britta Portenga
Price: $140,000
168 GCR 85/Elk Horn Drive, Fraser
1.0 acre of vacant residential land.
Seller: David Morres
Buyer: Igor Guziur
Price: $135,000
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.