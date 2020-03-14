Grand County visitor later tested positive for COVID-19, Public Health investigating

Grand County Public Health has been notified of an individual that visited Grand County who later tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The individual spent time in Grand County from Feb. 25-28 and is not a resident. The individual tested positive for COVID-19 on March 11.

Public Health said it is investigating significant contacts and places where this individual spent time during their visit to the county. Officials said that only one significant contact has become symptomatic within the onset time frame and is under investigation.

Others that may have come in contact with the individual are not symptomatic and have passed the 14 day onset period. They are not considered at risk of developing COVID-19.

As of 4:30 p.m. Friday, Grand County still has no confirmed positive case of COVID-19.