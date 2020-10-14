High winds push Cameron Peak Fire east

Driven by high winds, the Cameron Peak Fire north of Grand County is showing extreme fire behavior.

The extreme behavior has led fire officials to move resources to County Road 27, as firefighters will be working to shore up point and structure protection efforts with the fire moving east.

Recent flyovers have helped produce a new fire map, but due to the active fire behavior, the map does not reflect real time conditions. Rather, it shows the general fire growth and direction, according to the US Forest Service.

As of Monday, the fire had burned 135,556 acres in Larimer and Jackson counties and Rocky Mountain National Park. The fire is believed to be about 56% contained.