High winds push Cameron Peak Fire east
Driven by high winds, the Cameron Peak Fire north of Grand County is showing extreme fire behavior.
The extreme behavior has led fire officials to move resources to County Road 27, as firefighters will be working to shore up point and structure protection efforts with the fire moving east.
Recent flyovers have helped produce a new fire map, but due to the active fire behavior, the map does not reflect real time conditions. Rather, it shows the general fire growth and direction, according to the US Forest Service.
As of Monday, the fire had burned 135,556 acres in Larimer and Jackson counties and Rocky Mountain National Park. The fire is believed to be about 56% contained.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grand County make the Sky-Hi News' work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User