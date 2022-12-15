Letter to the Editor: Thank you to the organizations essential to Grand County seniors, veterans and disabled people

Thanks to the people and organizations who allow me and others to continue living here.

To start with, Sheena Darland, the head of Grand County Housing. She does a great job with seniors, veterans and disabled people, also with Section 8 housing and even more.

The next one, Joni, manager of both senior complexes. She is way above being a manager, she is there for every senior, vet and disabled person. Her kindness and caring of each tenant, also Randy and Leo, who do general maintenance and snow removal.

Next is Grand County Caretakers. Ann, Tracy and Patience, who do laundry, shop, pick up meds and make post office runs.

Next is Missy, head of Grand Seniors, plus all the drivers who take people shopping and to these appointments on the Front Range, in Summit and in Steamboat.

Next is Mountain Family: Katie, DeAnna, Linda, Mindi and all the staff. They help feed the county residents who don’t have much.

Next is law enforcement, the sheriff’s office, local fire department, EMS and search and rescue. They not only take care of seniors, vets and disabled people, but also the whole county.

Next is Grand County Rural Health. Jen and the staff do a wonderful job.

Also Veterans Officer Duane Dailey of the Veterans Affairs office, without you, this county would be a mess. Lastly, thank you to Jeromy, Serena, Zane and Chris, who is now retired, for their work at the Colorado Parks and Wildlife office in Hot Sulphur Springs.

These people and groups are amazing; they are the backbone of this county. They need to be recognized for all they do. From all the seniors, veterans and disabled people: a big thank you and God bless you.

Tom Jones, Granby