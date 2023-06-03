Library Corner: Book Madness triumphs in Grand County

Jeff played accompaniment music while Lisa read the book, "I’m a Unicorn," to a group of third graders at Fraser Valley Elementary during Book Madness in May.

Grand County Library District/Courtesy photo

If you’ve heard of college basketball’s March Madness, you can imagine an epic book battle between 16 picture books taking place at all three public elementary schools in Grand County.

The stage was set in early May for students in preschool through fifth grade at all locations. Community guest readers descended on elementary schools to read aloud and show off their best expressive voices and character impressions. Students heard two fantastic books each week and had to vote for their favorite one, which proved quite difficult. The winning book got to move on in the brackets with week three deciding a champion.

I have to say, readers pulled out all the stops. Lisa, library clerk for Grand County Library District, invited her husband, Jeff, to strum back-up as she read “I’m a Unicorn” to a group of third graders at Fraser Valley Elementary. Dressed for the occasion in a unicorn headband and T-shirt, she also purchased unicorn poop online (you’ll have to read the story!) and sent a souvenir home with the kids.

West Grand Elementary finished up their Book Madness event last week, and it boiled down to these books – “I’m a Unicorn” versus “Pick Me!” Both were neck and neck until the last class voted. “Pick Me!” came out the winner by a narrow margin of 92-90.

Granby and Fraser Valley Elementary schools are finishing up finals week as we go to print. At Granby, the books “Everywhere with You” and “Pick Me!” are competing in the finals. Fraser Valley students will be voting between “Everywhere with You” and “Every Dog in the Neighborhood.” May the best books win. Follow us on Instagram @exploregcld and Facebook for announcements about the champions.

The end of Book Madness also signals the district’s annual Summer Reading Program. Are you looking for a fun and rewarding way to spend your summer? Do you love reading books and discovering new worlds? If so, register now for the Summer Reading Program, “All Together Now: Community Kindness.”

Benefits of participating:

– Improve your reading skills and vocabulary by reading books that interest you and challenge you.

– Explore different genres and topics, and learn new things from fiction and nonfiction books.

– Connect with other readers and share your thoughts and opinions about books.

– Have fun and be creative by joining book clubs, contests, crafts, games and more.

– Win prizes and certificates for completing reading goals and challenges.

Sign-up begins June 1, and the program runs through July 31. You can visit Grand County Library District’s website at gcld.org to find book recommendations, learn about Access Grand opportunities and find information about online resources and databases.

Don’t miss this chance to make your summer more enjoyable and enriching by joining us for “All Together Now: Community Kindness” sponsored by Friends of Grand County Library, YMCA of the Rockies, Winter Park Resort and Country Ace Granby. Visit your local library to register.