More resources on order for Williams Fork Fire
With Red Flag conditions in the forecast for the foreseeable future, a Type 2 Incident Management Team is again on order for the Williams Fork Fire.
Currently, the fire is 12,993 acres and 14% contained. A Type 3 management team with 88 members is currently working the fire.
On Tuesday, the blaze continued to grow in the McQueary Creek drainage near Jones Pass and the Richey Creek drainage near Keyser Ridge. Meanwhile, helicopters worked to ensure the flames didn’t spread between the fire perimeter and Keyser Creek.
Two smoke plumes are visible over the fire that can be seen in Clear Creek and Summit counties as well.
A US Forest Service closure remains in place, including roads, trails and campgrounds in the Keyser Creek, Crooked Creek and St Louis Creek areas.
Weather in the coming days is expected to be dry, warm and windy with low humidity.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grand County make the Sky-Hi News' work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User