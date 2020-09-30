More resources on order for Williams Fork Fire

The Williams Fork Fire burning on Keyser Ridge on Sept. 27. Adverse weather conditions are expected to maintain fire activity in the foreseeable future.

Courtesy US Forest Service

With Red Flag conditions in the forecast for the foreseeable future, a Type 2 Incident Management Team is again on order for the Williams Fork Fire.

Currently, the fire is 12,993 acres and 14% contained. A Type 3 management team with 88 members is currently working the fire.

On Tuesday, the blaze continued to grow in the McQueary Creek drainage near Jones Pass and the Richey Creek drainage near Keyser Ridge. Meanwhile, helicopters worked to ensure the flames didn’t spread between the fire perimeter and Keyser Creek.

Two smoke plumes are visible over the fire that can be seen in Clear Creek and Summit counties as well.

A US Forest Service closure remains in place, including roads, trails and campgrounds in the Keyser Creek, Crooked Creek and St Louis Creek areas.

Weather in the coming days is expected to be dry, warm and windy with low humidity.