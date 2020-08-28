Motorists should plan for heavy weekend traffic on I-70
Those heading into the mountains this weekend should plan for heavy traffic on Interstate 70 and possible closures through Glenwood Canyon.
I-70 reopened Monday after an extended closure due to the Grizzly Creek Fire, but continuing repairs and weather impacts could close parts of the highway this weekend.
A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for the central mountains this weekend, including I-70 and the much of the Western Slope. Officials from the Colorado Department of Transportation warned that the burn areas from the fire have increased vulnerability for mudslides and rockfall.
It is possible that any of those impacts could require a safety closure in the canyon. Ongoing repair work to power poles will also likely require closures on Saturday in Glenwood Canyon.
In additional to likely closures, motorists in that area should be prepared for reduced speeds and no stopping in the canyon.
Highway closures can last for as little as a few minutes or as long as several hours. Drivers are advised to bring an emergency kit with water, snacks, a flashlight and a blanket. Carry water for your pets as well if you’re traveling with animals.
