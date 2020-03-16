Mountain Family Center continues services through virus outbreak

With businesses and schools closing, many people in the Grand County community temporarily don’t have access to the services those institutions provided, such as free lunches and shelter.

Mountain Family Center, a local nonprofit that offers a variety of services, noted it will continue caring for community members in need through the closures.

Mountain Family Center’s two food pantries in Granby and Kremmling will continue operating normal business hours, but is closing the buildings to the public and doing curbside pick-up.

The organization is also working with the schools to continue providing free lunch totes to local families.

Other services can be accessed over the phone. For rent or mortgage and utility assistance please call 970-557-3186; for senior services please call 970-887-3222; and for cancer care assistance: please email terry@mountainfamilycenter.org or call 970-557-3186.