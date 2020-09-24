Obituary: Antonius “Tonny” Breukels
Antonius “Tonny” Breukels
June 23, 1955 – September 15, 2020
Tonny left us to be with God on September 15,2020.
Tonny will be forever remembered for his love for his best friend and wife Kim. His dog Maggie May. His step sons and grandchildren. His 3 sisters and their families and his amazing friends here in Grand Co.
He loved fishing and traveling – especially to the beach. He will be remembered for his tireless work ethic and pride in his building business. Tonny never met a door he couldn’t hang or fix.
A celebration of Tonny’s life will be held Friday Oct. 2, 2020 at 1 p.m. Strawberry Creek Ranch 9N, 2690 CR 60, Granby. CO
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grand County make the Sky-Hi News' work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User