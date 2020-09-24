Obituary: Antonius “Tonny” Breukels

Antonius "Tonny" Breukels

In Memoriam

Antonius “Tonny” Breukels

June 23, 1955 – September 15, 2020

Tonny left us to be with God on September 15,2020.

Tonny will be forever remembered for his love for his best friend and wife Kim. His dog Maggie May. His step sons and grandchildren. His 3 sisters and their families and his amazing friends here in Grand Co.

He loved fishing and traveling – especially to the beach. He will be remembered for his tireless work ethic and pride in his building business. Tonny never met a door he couldn’t hang or fix.

A celebration of Tonny’s life will be held Friday Oct. 2, 2020 at 1 p.m. Strawberry Creek Ranch 9N, 2690 CR 60, Granby. CO