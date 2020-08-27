Obituary: Shirley Leathers Work

Shirley Leathers Work

Shirley Leathers Work a former resident of Fraser for 34 years, she passed away at Pine Meadows Healthcare Center in Bolivar Tennessee on August 23,2020. Shirley was born and raised in Durham North Carolina, and also lived in Georgia where she raised her children. She was the daughter of the late Edgar and Mary Poole Leathers. She retired from Continental Airlines. After retirement she was a school bus driver in Jackson Georgia, Grand county and Winter Park Ski Resort. She was a woman of the great outdoors, She loved horseback riding, skiing, walking, traveling, and going to rodeos. She was vibrant, beautiful, classy and always wore a smile on her face. She loved talking and never met a stranger.

She was preceded in death by her parents Edgar and Mary Poole Leathers, and her brother Norman Larry Leathers. She was a loving mother and Nana. She is survived by her Husband John Work of Fraser, Sisterm in law Lillian Leathers Walker of Cary North Carolina , brother Van Leathers(Carol) of myrtle beach south Carolina and her 4 children and 2 step sons daughter Vicki Hill (Craig) of Saulsbury Tennessee, son Michael Ivester (Karen) of Covington Ga,, Troy Ivester (Pu) of Monticello Ga, Christopher Ivester (Cindy), of Lavonia Ga, Step son David Work(Ginger) of Sterling, step son John Ferguson of Granby, 16 grandchildren, 14 Great grandchildren, and 6 nieces and nephews. Memorial Services will be held at a later date with family members.