Obituary: Travis Minear
June 19, 1976 – August 20, 2020
The rising underdog stories are the most rewarding to listen to. This underdog single handedly built an interior trim company that has prospered into one well known for its absolute perfection. Travis Minear was also known as being the fearless son, father, uncle, brother, cousin, and friend riding anything with a motor and throttle. His main hobby was fishing and had to give the fish a kiss before sending them on their way back into the water. Travis used camping as one of his favorite ways to spend quality time with his family. He left behind a life partner and daughter whom are both beautiful and strong ladies. He also left a son who will no doubt grow into a man Travis would have been beyond proud of. All of the other family and friends he left will forever remember he had a heart of gold willing to go above and beyond for them. The community and world lost one of the good ones to soon again. May peace be with Travis as his light shines down upon us guiding us along our journey to once again be together.
