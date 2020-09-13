Rollover crash on Hwy 125 kills two

A single vehicle rollover on Colorado Highway 125 killed two passengers and left the driver severely injured on Saturday afternoon.

Colorado State Patrol responded to a call of a single vehicle rollover around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, approximately 20 miles south of Walden.

According to CSP, a 2020 Hino flatbed truck with a mini excavator in tow was headed south on Highway 125 when it was struck by an oversized load headed north.

The Hino was pushed off the road and traveled with its passenger wheels off the right side of the highway before the car reentered the lane, where its wheels locked. The Hino skidded across both lanes and then rolled off the left side of the road.

The driver, a male suspected to be from the Denver area, had to be extricated from the car before he was transported by Flight For Life to a hospital, according to CSP.

The passengers, a 53-year-old woman and a 13-year-old girl, were both declared deceased. CSP has not released the names of the victims pending family notification.

An investigation into the rollover is ongoing, according to CSP. Traffic and weather conditions are not considered a factor at this time.

CSP adds that the suspect vehicle has not been located, though it was seen stopped near the scene of the crash.

Highway 125 was closed for several hours on Saturday due to the rollover.